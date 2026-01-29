Phantom Busters Manga Takes 2-Month Break, Returns in April

Image via Amazon ©Neoshoco, Shueisha, Viz Media

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account for Shueisha 's Jump SQ. magazine announced on Wednesday that Neoshoco 's Phantom Busters manga will go on a two-issue break, and will not publish new chapters in the magazine's March and April issues. The manga is scheduled to return in the magazine's May issue that will ship on April 3.

Neoshoco also announced the hiatus on their X/ Twitter account on Wednesday. Neoshoco explained that they originally planned to go on hiatus in the magazine's April issue, but they ended up getting overworked, adding it was physically and mentally impossible for them to finish the manuscript this month. Neoshoco assured that they are not sick or suffering from any physical abnormalities.

Viz Media releases the manga in English and describes the story:

Why bother fighting spectral foes like all the other exorcists when you can just eat them?

Straight A student Eugene Korekishi doesn't believe in ghosts…but his classmate Mogari Shishikuno is an exorcist who swallows them whole! Mogari can't see ghosts on his own, but once he and Eugene meet someone with the sight, there's only one path left—form an exorcist club at school and embark on a high school life that's anything but normal!

In search of a fourth member for the club, Mogari, Eugene, and new recruit Kaoru Kanzaki set their sights on Kotaro Tamon, a classmate who seems to be able to talk to ghosts. Unfortunately, Kotaro's got some major problems communicating with living humans! Will Kotaro be able to overcome his anxiety and join the Phantom Busters ?

Neoshoco launched the manga in Jump SQ. in 2023. Shueisha will publish the manga's seventh compiled book volume on February 4. Viz Media released the second volume on January 6, and will release the third volume on April 7.