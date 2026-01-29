Toonami Adds Blue Lock, Tokyo Revengers Anime in February

Image via BLUELOCK season 1 anime's website ©金城宗幸・ノ村優介・講談社／「ブルーロック」製作委員会

Adult Swim 's Toonami programming block revealed on January 24 that it will air both the Blue Lock and Tokyo Revengers anime in the United States starting on February 7 (effectively, February 8).

The schedule for February 7 is (all times EDT):

12:00 a.m. – Primal Season 3

12:30 a.m. – Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3

1:00 a.m. – Blue Lock

1:30 a.m. – Tokyo Revengers

2:00 a.m. – One Piece

2:30 a.m. – Dragon Ball Daima

3:00 a.m. – Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead

3:30 a.m. – Rick and Morty: The Anime (English dub )

The BLUE LOCK anime's 24-episode first season premiered in Japan in October 2022 on TV Asahi and its affiliates in the NUMAnimation programming block. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired, and also streams an English dub .

The second anime season titled BLUE LOCK vs. U-20 JAPAN debuted in October 2024. The second season had 14 episodes, and "focused on the match between BLUE LOCK and the U-20 National Japan team, in which the survival of the BLUE LOCK project is at stake." Crunchyroll streamed the anime in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS. Crunchyroll also streamed an English dub .

The anime is getting a third season adapting the "Shin Eiyū Taisen" (New Hero Wars) story, and a live-action film that will open in Japan this summer.

The first Tokyo Revengers television anime adaptation premiered in April 2021. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. The anime's Tokyo Revengers: Christmas Showdown arc premiered in January 2023 and aired for 13 episodes. Disney+ and Hulu streamed the arc as it aired. Tokyo Revengers: Tenjiku Arc premiered in October 2023 and aired for 13 episodes.

Tokyo Revengers: War of the Three Titans Arc ( Tokyo Revengers: Santen Sensō-hen ), the anime's latest arc, will debut this year.

The first live-action film based on the manga opened in Japan in July 2021 and was the #1 live-action film in Japan in 2021. Crunchyroll is streaming the film. The first of the two sequel live-action films Chi no Halloween -Unmei- (Bloody Halloween -Fate-) opened in Japan in April 2023, while the second film Chi no Halloween -Kessen- (Bloody Halloween -Decisive Battle-) opened in Japan in June 2023.