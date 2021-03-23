Live-Action Tokyo Revengers Film Rescheduled to July 9 After COVID-19 Delay

The official website for Warner Bros. Japan 's live-action film of Ken Wakui 's Tokyo Revengers manga revealed the film's July 9 opening date on Tuesday. Participating theaters will begin offering four of 10 different MoviTicke Cards on April 23, with another three on May 14, and the final three on June 4.

The film was slated to open in Japan on October 9 last year, but was delayed to 2021 due to the effects of the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Japan. The production halted filming in April due to COVID-19. Tsutomu Hanabusa (live-action Kakegurui , Miseinen dakedo Kodomo ja Nai ) is directing the film.

Wakui launched the manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in March 2017, and Kodansha published the manga's 21st compiled book volume on February 17. Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga digitally in English, and it published the 19th volume digitally in English on February 9. The manga is also inspiring a television anime that will premiere on April 10.