Tokyo Revengers Anime's 1st Video Announces Cast, Staff, April Debut

The official website for the television anime of Ken Wakui 's Tokyo Revengers manga posted the first full promotional video and character designs on Wednesday. The video announced the anime's main cast, main staff, and April 2021 premiere.

The anime stars:

Yūki Shin as Takemichi Hanagaki (present day on the left, past self on the right)

as Takemichi Hanagaki (present day on the left, past self on the right) Azumi Waki as Hinata Tachibana

Ryota Ohsaka as Naoto Tachibana

Yuu Hayashi as Manjirō "Mikey" Sano

Tatsuhisa Suzuki as Ken "Doraken" Ryūgūji



Koichi Hatsumi ( Berserk: The Golden Age Arc I - The Egg of the King , Blue Exorcist: Kyoto Saga , Deadman Wonderland , Gangsta.) is directing the anime at LIDEN FILMS , and Yasuyuki Muto (Basilisk, Deadman Wonderland , Sengoku Basara - Samurai Kings ) is in charge of the series scripts. Kenichi Ohnuki ( Golden Kamuy , Gundam Build Fighters ) and Keiko Ōta ( Ace Attorney , Hyakko ) are designing the characters. Satoki Iida is directing the sound, and Hiroaki Tsutsumi ( Children of the Whales , Dr. Stone , Jujutsu Kaisen ) is composing the music.

Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga digitally in English, and it describes the story:

Watching the news, Takemichi Hanagaki learns that his girlfriend from way back in middle school, Hinata Tachibana, has died. The only girlfriend he ever had was just killed by a villainous group known as the Tokyo Manji Gang. He lives in a crappy apartment with thin walls, and his six-years-younger boss treats him like an idiot. Plus, he's a complete and total virgin … At the height of his rock-bottom life, he suddenly time-leaps twelve years back to his middle school days!! To save Hinata, and change the life he spent running away, hopeless part-timer Takemichi must aim for the top of Kanto's most sinister delinquent gang!!

Wakui launched the manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in March 2017, and Kodansha will publish the manga's 20th compiled book volume on December 17. Kodansha Comics will publish the 20th volume digitally in English on February 9.

Warner Bros. Japan is making a live-action film of the manga, which was slated to open in Japan on October 9 but will now open in 2021. Tsutomu Hanabusa (live-action Kakegurui , Miseinen dakedo Kodomo ja Nai ) is directing the film. The production began filming last winter but halted filming in April to prioritize the health of the cast and crew.

Wakui serialized the Shinjuku Swan manga in Kodansha 's Young Magazine from 2005 to 2013 with 38 volumes. The manga inspired a six-episode live-action television series in 2007 and two live-action movies in May 2015 and January 2016.