Tokyo Revengers Manga Gets TV Anime in 2021

An official website opened on Friday to announce that Ken Wakui 's Tokyo Revengers manga is getting a television anime adaptation in 2021. The website revealed a teaser video and teaser visual illustrated by Wakui.

Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga digitally in English, and it describes the story:

Watching the news, Takemichi Hanagaki learns that his girlfriend from way back in middle school, Hinata Tachibana, has died. The only girlfriend he ever had was just killed by a villainous group known as the Tokyo Manji Gang. He lives in a crappy apartment with thin walls, and his six-years-younger boss treats him like an idiot. Plus, he's a complete and total virgin … At the height of his rock-bottom life, he suddenly time-leaps twelve years back to his middle school days!! To save Hinata, and change the life he spent running away, hopeless part-timer Takemichi must aim for the top of Kanto's most sinister delinquent gang!!

Wakui launched the manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in March 2017, and Kodansha published the manga's 17th compiled book volume on May 15. The series has more than 4 million copies in circulation. Kodansha Comics published the 15th volume digitally in English on May 12.

Warner Bros. Japan is making a live-action film adaptation of the manga, which is slated to open in Japan on October 9. Tsutomu Hanabusa (live-action Kakegurui , Miseinen dakedo Kodomo ja Nai ) is directing the film. The production began filming last winter but halted filming in May to prioritize the health of the cast and crew.

Wakui serialized the Shinjuku Swan manga in Kodansha 's Young Magazine from 2005 to 2013 with 38 volumes. The manga inspired a six-episode live-action television series in 2007 and two live-action movies in May 2015 and January 2016.