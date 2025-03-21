Tokyo Revengers Anime Reveals New Arc's Santen Sensō-hen Title, Staff, Visual

The AnimeJapan 2025 stage for the fifth anniversary of the Tokyo Revengers anime revealed on Saturday that the next arc of the Tokyo Revengers anime is titled Tokyo Revengers : Santen Sensō-hen ( Tokyo Revengers : War of the Three Titans). The stage panel also unveiled a visual and the anime's updated cast.

Maki Kodaira ( The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse ) is directing the anime at LIDEN FILMS , replacing Koichi Hatsumi from previous anime seasons. Hatsumi is now credited with collaborating on overseeing the series scripts. Airi Tsuyuki and Kae Takakura join previous character designers Keiko Ōta and Kenichi Ōnuki . (Tsuyuki and Takakura were animation directors previously in the anime.) Yoshitomo Hara joins Hideki Fukushima as bike and prop designer. Kōji Ietaka is the new compositing director of photography, replacing Hisayoshi Yamamoto from the previous season. LIDEN FILMS is credited for 3D CG work.

Returning staff members include Yasuyuki Mutō as Rumi Matsumoto as art director, Kunio Tsujita as color key artist, Satoki Iida as sound director, and Hiroaki Tsutsumi as music composer.

Tokyo Revengers: Tenjiku Arc ( Tokyo Revengers : Tenjiku-hen ), the third season of the anime adaptation of Ken Wakui 's Tokyo Revengers manga, premiered in Japan in October 2023. Disney+ exclusively streamed the anime worldwide (except in Mainland China).

Wakui launched the manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in March 2017, and ended the series in November 2022. Weekly Shōnen Magazine is serializing the Tokyo Revengers Extra spinoff manga about the founders of the Tokyo Manji Gang.

Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Watching the news, Takemichi Hanagaki learns that his girlfriend from way back in middle school, Hinata Tachibana, has died. The only girlfriend he ever had was just killed by a villainous group known as the Tokyo Manji Gang. He lives in a crappy apartment with thin walls, and his six-years-younger boss treats him like an idiot. Plus, he's a complete and total virgin … At the height of his rock-bottom life, he suddenly time-leaps twelve years back to his middle school days!! To save Hinata, and change the life he spent running away, hopeless part-timer Takemichi must aim for the top of Kanto's most sinister delinquent gang!!

The manga's first television anime adaptation premiered in April 2021. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. The anime's Tokyo Revengers: Christmas Showdown arc premiered in January 2023 and aired for 13 episodes. Disney+ and Hulu streamed the arc as it aired.

The first live-action film based on the manga opened in Japan in July 2021 and was the #1 live-action film in Japan in 2021. Crunchyroll is streaming the film. The first of the two sequel live-action films Chi no Halloween -Unmei- (Bloody Halloween -Fate-) opened in Japan in April 2023, while the second film Chi no Halloween -Kessen- (Bloody Halloween -Decisive Battle-) opened in Japan in June 2023.