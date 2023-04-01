The Tokyo Revengers: Christmas Showdown anime arc based on Ken Wakui 's Tokyo Revengers manga ended on Sunday with the announcement of the Tenjiku Arc in anime.



© 和久井健・講談社／アニメ「東京リベンジャーズ」製作委員会

The announcement also revealed that Nobunaga Shimazaki plays Izana Kurokawa, the head of the Yokohama-based Tenjiku team. Tetsu Inada plays Kanji Mochizuki, one of Tenjiku's Four Heavenly Kings.

Wakui launched the manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in March 2017. Kodansha published the manga's 30th compiled book volume on November 17. The manga ended on November 16, although Weekly Shōnen Magazine is serializing the Tokyo Revengers Extra spinoff manga about the founders of the Tokyo Manji Gang.

Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Watching the news, Takemichi Hanagaki learns that his girlfriend from way back in middle school, Hinata Tachibana, has died. The only girlfriend he ever had was just killed by a villainous group known as the Tokyo Manji Gang. He lives in a crappy apartment with thin walls, and his six-years-younger boss treats him like an idiot. Plus, he's a complete and total virgin … At the height of his rock-bottom life, he suddenly time-leaps twelve years back to his middle school days!! To save Hinata, and change the life he spent running away, hopeless part-timer Takemichi must aim for the top of Kanto's most sinister delinquent gang!!

The manga's television anime adaptation premiered in April 2021. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. The anime's Tokyo Revengers: Christmas Showdown arc premiered on January 7.

The first live-action film based on the manga opened in Japan in July 2021 and was the #1 live-action film in Japan in 2021. Crunchyroll is streaming the film.

The first of the two sequel live-action films Chi no Halloween -Unmei- (Bloody Halloween -Fate-) will open in Japan on April 21, while the second film Chi no Halloween -Kessen- (Bloody Halloween -Decisive Battle-) will open on June 30.

Source: Comic Natalie