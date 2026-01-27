Pokémon Teams with Hatsune Miku for Merchandise

The Pokémonfranchise announced on January 23 that it is partnering with popular Vocaloid idol Hatsune Miku for its “Pokémon feat. Hatsune Miku ProjectVOLTAGE” line of merchandise. The merchandise will go on sale on January 31 at Pokémon Centers and feature 18 different Hatsune Miku trainer and partner Pokémon variants. (The variants represent the 18 different Pokémon types.)
The collaboration merchandise is set to include reversible band with carabiner, ticket holder, hoodie, tote bag, blanket, clear file folders, photo holders, acrylic stands, and pins, among others.
Also coming soon are merchandise featuring six three-Miku and partner Pokémon units on unique stages. The merchandise is set to include blankets, towel scarves, pins, and apparel.
Along with the ProjectVOLTAGE merchandise, a Hatsune Miku (Psychic) x Meloetta figure will begin pre-orders on January 29 at 10:00 a.m. on the Pokémon Center Online store.
All items excluding the Hatsune Miku (Psychic) x Meloetta figure will be available on the Pokémon Center Online store on January 29 at 10:00 a.m. The items are set to go on sale at physical Pokémon Centers on January 31.
