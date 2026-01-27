Interest
Pokémon Teams with Hatsune Miku for Merchandise

posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
See 18 Hatsune Miku trainer outfits & more

projectvoltage-01
Image via www.pokemon.co.jp
©2026 Pokémon. ©1995-2026 Nintendo/Creatures Inc./GAME FREAK inc. ©Crypton Future Media, INC.

The Pokémon franchise announced on January 23 that it is partnering with popular Vocaloid idol Hatsune Miku for its “Pokémon feat. Hatsune Miku ProjectVOLTAGE” line of merchandise. The merchandise will go on sale on January 31 at Pokémon Centers and feature 18 different Hatsune Miku trainer and partner Pokémon variants. (The variants represent the 18 different Pokémon types.)

projectvoltage-02
Hatsune Miku (Psychic) x Meloetta
Image via www.project-voltage.jp
©2026 Pokémon. ©1995-2026 Nintendo/Creatures Inc./GAME FREAK inc. ©Crypton Future Media, INC.
projectvoltage-03
Hatsune Miku (grass) x Rillaboom
Image via www.project-voltage.jp
©2026 Pokémon. ©1995-2026 Nintendo/Creatures Inc./GAME FREAK inc. ©Crypton Future Media, INC.
projectvoltage-04
Hatsune Miku (fire) x Skeledirge
Image via www.project-voltage.jp
©2026 Pokémon. ©1995-2026 Nintendo/Creatures Inc./GAME FREAK inc. ©Crypton Future Media, INC.
projectvoltage-05
Hatsune Miku (water) x Primarina
Image via www.project-voltage.jp
©2026 Pokémon. ©1995-2026 Nintendo/Creatures Inc./GAME FREAK inc. ©Crypton Future Media, INC.
projectvoltage-06
Hatsune Miku (electric) x Rotom
Image via www.project-voltage.jp
©2026 Pokémon. ©1995-2026 Nintendo/Creatures Inc./GAME FREAK inc. ©Crypton Future Media, INC.
projectvoltage-07
Hatsune Miku (normal) x Chatot
Image via www.project-voltage.jp
©2026 Pokémon. ©1995-2026 Nintendo/Creatures Inc./GAME FREAK inc. ©Crypton Future Media, INC.
projectvoltage-08
Hatsune Miku (ice) x Lapras
Image via www.project-voltage.jp
©2026 Pokémon. ©1995-2026 Nintendo/Creatures Inc./GAME FREAK inc. ©Crypton Future Media, INC.
projectvoltage-09
Hatsune Miku (Rock) x Aurorus
Image via www.project-voltage.jp
©2026 Pokémon. ©1995-2026 Nintendo/Creatures Inc./GAME FREAK inc. ©Crypton Future Media, INC.
projectvoltage-10
Hatsune Miku (Ground) x Flygon
Image via www.project-voltage.jp
©2026 Pokémon. ©1995-2026 Nintendo/Creatures Inc./GAME FREAK inc. ©Crypton Future Media, INC.
projectvoltage-11
Hatsune Miku (flying) x Altaria
Image via www.project-voltage.jp
©2026 Pokémon. ©1995-2026 Nintendo/Creatures Inc./GAME FREAK inc. ©Crypton Future Media, INC.
projectvoltage-12
Hatsune Miku (fairy) x Jigglypuff
Image via www.project-voltage.jp
©2026 Pokémon. ©1995-2026 Nintendo/Creatures Inc./GAME FREAK inc. ©Crypton Future Media, INC.
projectvoltage-13
Hatsune Miku (bug) x Kricketune
Image via www.project-voltage.jp
©2026 Pokémon. ©1995-2026 Nintendo/Creatures Inc./GAME FREAK inc. ©Crypton Future Media, INC.
projectvoltage-14
Hatsune Miku (poison) x Toxtricity
Image via www.project-voltage.jp
©2026 Pokémon. ©1995-2026 Nintendo/Creatures Inc./GAME FREAK inc. ©Crypton Future Media, INC.
projectvoltage-15
Hatsune Miku (ghost) x Mismagius
Image via www.project-voltage.jp
©2026 Pokémon. ©1995-2026 Nintendo/Creatures Inc./GAME FREAK inc. ©Crypton Future Media, INC.
projectvoltage-16
Hatsune Miku (dark) x Obstagoon
Image via www.project-voltage.jp
©2026 Pokémon. ©1995-2026 Nintendo/Creatures Inc./GAME FREAK inc. ©Crypton Future Media, INC.
projectvoltage-17
Hatsune Miku (steel) x Jirachi
Image via www.project-voltage.jp
©2026 Pokémon. ©1995-2026 Nintendo/Creatures Inc./GAME FREAK inc. ©Crypton Future Media, INC.
projectvoltage-18
Hatsune Miku (fighting) x Sirfetch'd
Image via www.project-voltage.jp
©2026 Pokémon. ©1995-2026 Nintendo/Creatures Inc./GAME FREAK inc. ©Crypton Future Media, INC.
projectvoltage-19
Hatsune Miku (dragon) x Miraidon
Image via www.project-voltage.jp
©2026 Pokémon. ©1995-2026 Nintendo/Creatures Inc./GAME FREAK inc. ©Crypton Future Media, INC.

The collaboration merchandise is set to include reversible band with carabiner, ticket holder, hoodie, tote bag, blanket, clear file folders, photo holders, acrylic stands, and pins, among others.

projectvoltage-23
reversible band with carabiner
Image via www.pokemon.co.jp
©2026 Pokémon. ©1995-2026 Nintendo/Creatures Inc./GAME FREAK inc. ©Crypton Future Media, INC.
projectvoltage-24
ticket holder
Image via www.pokemon.co.jp
©2026 Pokémon. ©1995-2026 Nintendo/Creatures Inc./GAME FREAK inc. ©Crypton Future Media, INC.
projectvoltage-25
hoodie
Image via www.pokemon.co.jp
©2026 Pokémon. ©1995-2026 Nintendo/Creatures Inc./GAME FREAK inc. ©Crypton Future Media, INC.
projectvoltage-26
tote bag
Image via www.pokemon.co.jp
©2026 Pokémon. ©1995-2026 Nintendo/Creatures Inc./GAME FREAK inc. ©Crypton Future Media, INC.
projectvoltage-27
blanket
Image via www.pokemon.co.jp
©2026 Pokémon. ©1995-2026 Nintendo/Creatures Inc./GAME FREAK inc. ©Crypton Future Media, INC.
projectvoltage-28
clear files
Image via www.pokemon.co.jp
©2026 Pokémon. ©1995-2026 Nintendo/Creatures Inc./GAME FREAK inc. ©Crypton Future Media, INC.
projectvoltage-29
photo holders
Image via www.pokemon.co.jp
©2026 Pokémon. ©1995-2026 Nintendo/Creatures Inc./GAME FREAK inc. ©Crypton Future Media, INC.
projectvoltage-30
acrylic stands
Image via www.pokemon.co.jp
©2026 Pokémon. ©1995-2026 Nintendo/Creatures Inc./GAME FREAK inc. ©Crypton Future Media, INC.
projectvoltage-31
pins
Image via www.pokemon.co.jp
©2026 Pokémon. ©1995-2026 Nintendo/Creatures Inc./GAME FREAK inc. ©Crypton Future Media, INC.

Also coming soon are merchandise featuring six three-Miku and partner Pokémon units on unique stages. The merchandise is set to include blankets, towel scarves, pins, and apparel.

projectvoltage-21
Image via www.pokemon.co.jp
©2026 Pokémon. ©1995-2026 Nintendo/Creatures Inc./GAME FREAK inc. ©Crypton Future Media, INC.
projectvoltage-32
towel scarf
Image via www.pokemon.co.jp
©2026 Pokémon. ©1995-2026 Nintendo/Creatures Inc./GAME FREAK inc. ©Crypton Future Media, INC.
projectvoltage-33
tracksuit jacket
Image via www.pokemon.co.jp
©2026 Pokémon. ©1995-2026 Nintendo/Creatures Inc./GAME FREAK inc. ©Crypton Future Media, INC.
projectvoltage-34
pins
Image via www.pokemon.co.jp
©2026 Pokémon. ©1995-2026 Nintendo/Creatures Inc./GAME FREAK inc. ©Crypton Future Media, INC.
projectvoltage-35
apparel
Image via www.pokemon.co.jp
©2026 Pokémon. ©1995-2026 Nintendo/Creatures Inc./GAME FREAK inc. ©Crypton Future Media, INC.

Along with the ProjectVOLTAGE merchandise, a Hatsune Miku (Psychic) x Meloetta figure will begin pre-orders on January 29 at 10:00 a.m. on the Pokémon Center Online store.

projectvoltage-22
Image via www.pokemon.co.jp
©2026 Pokémon. ©1995-2026 Nintendo/Creatures Inc./GAME FREAK inc. ©Crypton Future Media, INC.

All items excluding the Hatsune Miku (Psychic) x Meloetta figure will be available on the Pokémon Center Online store on January 29 at 10:00 a.m. The items are set to go on sale at physical Pokémon Centers on January 31.

Sources: Pokémon Center's X/Twitter account, Pokémon, ProjectVOLTAGE's website via Otakomu

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

Interest homepage / archives