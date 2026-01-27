Pokémon Teams with Hatsune Miku for Merchandise

See 18 Hatsune Miku trainer outfits & more

The Pokémon franchise announced on January 23 that it is partnering with popular Vocaloid idol Hatsune Miku for its “ Pokémon feat. Hatsune Miku ProjectVOLTAGE” line of merchandise. The merchandise will go on sale on January 31 at Pokémon Centers and feature 18 different Hatsune Miku trainer and partner Pokémon variants. (The variants represent the 18 different Pokémon types.)

Hatsune Miku (Psychic) x Meloetta
Hatsune Miku (grass) x Rillaboom
Hatsune Miku (fire) x Skeledirge
Image via www.project-voltage.jp ©2026 Pokémon. ©1995-2026 Nintendo/Creatures Inc./GAME FREAK inc. ©Crypton Future Media, INC.

Hatsune Miku (water) x Primarina
Hatsune Miku (electric) x Rotom
Hatsune Miku (normal) x Chatot

Hatsune Miku (ice) x Lapras
Hatsune Miku (Rock) x Aurorus
Hatsune Miku (Ground) x Flygon

Hatsune Miku (flying) x Altaria
Hatsune Miku (fairy) x Jigglypuff
Hatsune Miku (bug) x Kricketune

Hatsune Miku (poison) x Toxtricity
Hatsune Miku (ghost) x Mismagius
Hatsune Miku (dark) x Obstagoon

Hatsune Miku (steel) x Jirachi
Hatsune Miku (fighting) x Sirfetch'd
Hatsune Miku (dragon) x Miraidon

The collaboration merchandise is set to include reversible band with carabiner, ticket holder, hoodie, tote bag, blanket, clear file folders, photo holders, acrylic stands, and pins, among others.

reversible band with carabiner
ticket holder
hoodie

tote bag
blanket
clear files

photo holders
acrylic stands
pins

Also coming soon are merchandise featuring six three-Miku and partner Pokémon units on unique stages. The merchandise is set to include blankets, towel scarves, pins, and apparel.

towel scarf
tracksuit jacket

pins
apparel

Along with the ProjectVOLTAGE merchandise, a Hatsune Miku (Psychic) x Meloetta figure will begin pre-orders on January 29 at 10:00 a.m. on the Pokémon Center Online store.

All items excluding the Hatsune Miku (Psychic) x Meloetta figure will be available on the Pokémon Center Online store on January 29 at 10:00 a.m. The items are set to go on sale at physical Pokémon Centers on January 31.