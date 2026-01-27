Saturn Awards Nominates Attack on Titan: The Last Attack, Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle, More Films

Image via Chainsaw Man anime's website © 2025 MAPPA/CHAINSAW MAN PROJECT ©Tatsuki Fujimoto/SHUEISHA

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle - Akaza Sairai

The Saturn Awards — the awards that honor the best science fiction, horror, and fantasy movies and television programs of the year — announced the nominations for the 53rd annual awards on Tuesday. The nominees for Best International Animated Film include, and

The Solo Leveling Season 2 -Arise from the Shadow- received a nomination for Best Animated Television Series or Event.

Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans' animated film KPop Demon Hunters was nominated for Best Animated Film.

The Ne Zha 2 and Stitch Head movies were also nominated for Best International Animated Film.

The awards ceremony will take place at the Hilton Universal City in Universal City, California on March 8.

Takashi Yamazaki 's Godzilla Minus One film won Best International Film at the awards last year.

