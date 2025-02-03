Godzilla Minus One Wins Best International Film at Saturn Awards

Film also nominated for Best Film Visual/Special Effects, Best Film Direction, Best Film Screenwriting

The Saturn Awards — the awards that honor the best science fiction, horror, and fantasy movies and television programs of the year — awarded Takashi Yamazaki 's Godzilla Minus One film Best International Film at the awards show on Sunday.

The film was also nominated for Best Film Visual / Special Effects. Yamazaki was nominated for Best Film Direction and Best Film Screenwriting for Godzilla Minus One .

The Wild Robot won the award for Best Animated Film. The Boy and the Heron , SPY×FAMILY Code: White , and Transformers One competed in the category.

Kaiju No. 8 was nominated for Best Animated Television Series or Special, with Star Wars: The Bad Batch winning the category.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters was nominated for Best Adventure Television Series. Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell were nominated for Best Actor in a Television Series for the show, and Anna Sawai was nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Television Series for the show.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire was nominated for Best Fantasy Film, and Kaylee Hottle was nominated for Best Younger Performer in a Film for her role in the film.

The awards ceremony took place at the Hilton Universal City in Universal City, California on Sunday.

Last year, the awards nominated The Super Mario Bros. Movie , Suzume , and Chainsaw Man , but none of these works won an award.

Sources: Saturn Awards' X/Twitter account, NME (Victoria Luxford)