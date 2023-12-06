2023 Saturn Awards Nominate The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Suzume, Chainsaw Man Anime

Awards ceremony takes place on February 4

The Saturn Awards, the awards that honor the best science fiction, horror, and fantasy movies and television programs of the year, announced the nominations for the 51st annual awards on Wednesday. It nominatedandfor Best Animated Film. Theanime also received a nomimation in the Best Animated Television Series or Special category.

Other nominees for Best Animated Film category include Elemental , Puss in Boots: The Last Wish , Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse , and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem . Other nominees in Best Animated Television Series or Special include Gremlins: Secrets of Mogwai , Guillermo del Toro 's Pinocchio , Harley Quinn , My Adventures with Superman , Star Trek: Lower Decks , and Star Wars: The Bad Batch .

The awards ceremony will take place at the LA Marriott Burbank Airport Hotel in Los Angeles on February 4.

The Saturn Awards nominated Warner Bros. and Legendary Entertainment 's Godzilla vs. Kong film for the Science Fiction Film award and the Blade Runner: Black Lotus anime for the Animated Series award last year for the 47th awards, its 50th anniversary edition. Neither won their respective awards, but Godzilla vs. Kong won in the Best Film Special / Visual Effects category.

Source: Press release