2024 Saturn Awards Nominate Boy and the Heron, Spy×Family Code: White, Kaiju No. 8, More

The Saturn Awards — the awards that honor the best science fiction, horror, and fantasy movies and television programs of the year — announced the nominations for the 52nd annual awards on Thursday.

The nominees for Best Animated Film include:

Kaiju No. 8 was nominated for Best Animated Television Series or Special, and is competing against: Batman: Caped Crusader, Gremlins: The Wild Batch, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Wars: The Bad Batch , and X-Men '97 .

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters was nominated for Best Adventure Television Series. Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell were nominated for Best Actor in a Television Series for the show, and Anna Sawai was nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Television Series for the show.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire was nominated for Best Fantasy Film, and Kaylee Hottle was nominated for Best Younger Performer in a Film for her role in the film.

Takashi Yamazaki was nominated for Best Film Direction and Best Film Screenwriting for Godzilla Minus One . The film was also nominated for Best Film Visual / Special Effects and Best International Film.

The awards ceremony will take place at the Hilton Universal City in Universal City, California on February 2.

Last year the awards nominated The Super Mario Bros. Movie , Suzume , and Chainsaw Man , but none of these works won an award.

