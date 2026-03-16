Interest
Anime World Offers Condolences After Voice Actor Masako Ikeda's Death, Part II
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
March 3 marked a sad day for anime fans around the world with the news of prolific voice actor Masako Ikeda's death. Her works are beloved around the world, and professionals and fans alike have taken to social media to express their tributes to the late Ikeda.
Shinobu Adachi
息子がアパレルの仕事をしていた時 お店に入って来られて道をお尋ねになった美しい女性がいらした— 安達忍 (@minamiayahime1) March 13, 2026
珍しく息子が私に電話をして来て「綾鷹のお声の方が道を尋ねられた！すぐにわかったよ！素敵な方だね」と興奮気味に話していたことを思い出します
池田昌子さん
私達の憧れ
ご冥福をお祈りいたします
I remember when my son was working in the fashion industry, a beautiful woman came into the store and asked for directions.
It was rare for him to call me and he told me excitedly, “The Ayataka woman asked for directions! I recognized her right away! She's such a lovely person.”
Masako Ikeda-san
Our idol
May she rest in peace.
Takami Akai (Gainax co-founder)
声優の池田昌子さんが亡くなられたそうですね。87歳。最初に印象に残ったのは「エースをねらえ！」のお蝶夫人でした。ご冥福をお祈りします。— 赤井孝美 Akai Takami (@akai_takami) March 13, 2026
I heard voice actress Masako Ikeda-san passed away. She was 87. The first role of hers that really stuck with me was Maki Aikawa in Aim for the Ace!. May she rest in peace.
Rui Araizumi (Slayers illustrator)
あの、心の奥底まで響く凛としたお声を— あらいずみるい☆ (@araizumirui) March 14, 2026
もう新しく聞くことができないのだと思うと、
寂しさが込み上げます。
池田昌子さんの声は、いつも作品の世界に静かな輝きと気品を添え、
私たちの記憶の中で大切な時間を彩ってくださいました。
心よりご冥福をお祈りいたします。
The thought I will never hear that dignified voice again, which resonated deep within my heart, fills me with a profound sense of sadness.
Masako Ikeda-san's voice always added a quiet radiance and elegance to the worlds of her works, enriching precious moments in our memories.
I offer my heartfelt condolences.
Rica Fukami
憧れでした…同じ事務所に所属し、少しだけですが教えていただいたことは宝物です。飛び抜けて上品な方ですが汚れ役も絶品でした。永遠に憧れです。どうか安らかに…。— 深見梨加♀🧡 (@ricafukami88) March 13, 2026
声優・池田昌子さん死去、87歳 脳出血 銀河鉄道メーテル役、ヘプバーンさん吹替（スポニチアネックス） https://t.co/yeQfye2Ods
I always admire her… We were with the same agency, and the little she taught me is a treasure to me. She was exceptionally elegant, yet she was also superb in her grittier roles. She will always be my idol. May she rest in peace…
Hirokazu Hiramatsu
本日も終了！— 平松広和 (@TT02MfVYSfYDpSp) March 13, 2026
無事にと書けなかったのは、スマホを開いたら、目に入った池田昌子さんの訃報の為
大好きだった山田康雄さん、池田昌子さん、私の中のトップが遂に二人ともお亡くなりになってしまった…
昌子さん、あなたのヘプバーン、メーテル他、決して忘れはしません！
That's it for today!
I couldn't write “all went well” because the first thing I saw when I opened my phone was the news of Masako Ikeda-san's passing.
My favorite people Yasuo Yamada and Masako Ikeda have both passed away…
Masako-san, I'll never forget your portrayals of Hepburn, Maetel, and others!
Fumi Hirano
私の憧れ、池田昌子さんが、— hiranofumi 平野文です (@hiranofumi) March 13, 2026
彼岸を渡ってしまわれたとは・・・。
美しく品のあるお声とたたずまい。
なんといっても、オードリー・ヘプバーン💕
何度もご一緒させていただき「耳福」でした。
3月３日がお命日。忘れません、絶対に。
#23club
My idol, Masako Ikeda…
has crossed over to the other side...
Her beautiful, elegant voice and presence.
Above all, she was the very embodiment of Audrey Hepburn💕
I had the privilege of working with her many times and it was a true treat for the ears.
March 3 is the anniversary of her passing. I will never forget her, not ever.
Harumi Ichiryūsai (Yōko Asagami)
ショック😨です— 一龍斎 春水👘🗣️麻上洋子 (@itiryusai) March 13, 2026
池田昌子さんの訃報が発表されました😭
オードリーヘップバーン、メーテル、お蝶夫人、品があって可愛らしくて、凛として居て、目標でした。🙏
今、ちょっと言葉無い状態🥲
I'm in shock😨
The news of Masako Ikeda-san's passing just broke😭
Audrey Hepburn, Maetel, Maki Aikawa; she was elegant, charming, and dignified. She was my role model.🙏
Right now, I'm at a loss for words🥲
Taeko Kawata
池田昌子さんが…— 川田妙子（声優）今年デビュー40周年 (@fanfunGarden) March 13, 2026
本当に素敵な方でした
お声…大好きでした…
本当に残念です…
ご冥福をお祈りいたします（ ; ; ）
Masako Ikeda-san…
She was such a wonderful person.
I absolutely loved her voice…
It's truly heartbreaking…
May she rest in peace ( ; ; )
Kaya Matsutani
永遠の憧れ、池田昌子さん。お蝶夫人、メーテル、ヘップバーン。どの役も大好きでした。柔らかな品のある芯の強い女性。池田昌子さん演じる役の娘時代を担当させて頂いた事は私の宝物です。いつまでも背中を追ってゆきます。ありがとうございました。— 松谷彼哉🌸ちびたんと一緒🧸 (@kaya_matsutani) March 13, 2026
合掌 https://t.co/ZUZ621FQiS
Masako Ikeda-san, my eternal idol. Maki Aikawa, Maetel, Audrey Hepburn. I loved every role she played. A gentle, elegant woman with a strong spirit. Voicing the younger versions of a character she voiced is a treasure to me. I will always look up to her. Thank you so much.
Hands in prayer.
Katsuji Mori
池田昌子さん— 森功至 (@katsuji_mori) March 13, 2026
エースを狙えでご一緒したお蝶夫人。
ご冥福を
Masako Ikeda-san
Maki Aikawa, my co-star in Aim for the Ace!.
May she rest in peace.
Kōsuke Okano
池田昌子さん…— 岡野浩介 (@okanokousuke) March 13, 2026
現場でお会いするたび優しい笑顔が心に残っています
演技もナレーションも素敵な偉大な大先輩
ご冥福をお祈りいたします
Masako Ikeda…
Her gentle smile she had every time I see her on set has stayed with me.
A truly great sempai whose acting and narration were both wonderful.
May she rest in peace.
Isao Sasaki
ささきいさお デビュー55周年記念バースデーライブの時、オープニングは、星野鉄郎&メーテル スペシャルメッセージ（録音）からはじまりました。— ささきいさおinfo (@info_IsoSasaki) March 13, 2026
池田昌子さんのご冥福をお祈りいたします。
55周年記念バースデーライブDVDには収録されていないのが残念です。 https://t.co/VfcpzUVcQx
At the Isao Sasaki's 55th Anniversary Birthday Concert, the show opened with a special recording from Tetsuro Hoshino & Maetel.
May Masako Ikeda rest in peace.
It's a shame it wasn't included on the 55th Anniversary Birthday Concert DVD.
Yoshimitsu Shimoyama
犬を飼ったことのない僕は近くに飼われている犬を何匹も観察していました。そうして演じたロリータを池田さんはあのお声とニコニコの笑顔で褒めてくださいました。22歳の時でした。しかも何度も…この嬉しさと誇らしさはまるでメーテルに褒められてるような僕が鉄郎にでもなったような心地でした。— 下山吉光 2026年！弥生50歳記念朗読会「銀河英雄伝説」5/9土曜 (@y_shimoyama) March 13, 2026
その後ネット版銀河鉄道999にも参加でき生メーテルも拝見しました。勿論生鉄郎、生車掌さんも！私は猿役でしたが池田さんはその時もニコニコしながら「可愛い！」と言ってくださいました…褒めてくださったことが今も原動力です。会いたいです。池田さんありがとうございました。心からの感謝を。合掌— 下山吉光 2026年！弥生50歳記念朗読会「銀河英雄伝説」5/9土曜 (@y_shimoyama) March 13, 2026
“Shimoyama-san, your Lolita is absolutely wonderful!” That was about 27 years ago. Masako Ikeda-san said those words to me. What a blessing… It was such a lucky start to my career as a regular voice actor that I couldn't help but feel that way. Barbapapa, narrated by Masako Ikeda-san, was my first regular role. I played the dog, Lolita.
Having never owned a dog myself, I spent a lot of time observing the dogs owned by people in my neighborhood. Ikeda-san praised my performance as Lolita with her distinctive voice and her beaming smile. I was 22 years old at the time. And she did it over and over again… That joy and pride made me feel as though I'd been praised by Maetel herself, as if I'd somehow become Tetsuro.
Later, when I joined the web version of Galaxy Express 999, I got to see the real Maetel in person. And of course, the real Tetsuro and the real Conductor too! I played the role of a monkey, but even then, Ikeda-san smiled and said, “You're so cute!”… Her praise is what still drives me today. I want to see her again. Thank you, Ikeda-san. My heartfelt gratitude. Hands joined in prayer.
Yūya Uchida
池田昌子様— 内田夕夜 (@yuuya_uchida) March 13, 2026
私の人生でお会い出来る機会があるとは思っておりませんでした
俳協の朗読劇『銀河鉄道の夜』でご一緒出来た事
俳協の新参者の私にも優しくお話しくださった事
ありがとうございました
とても力になりました
貴女が下さった力を次へと伝えて参ります
心よりご冥福をお祈りいたします
Masako Ikeda-san,
I never imagined I would have the opportunity to meet you during my life.
Thank you for allowing me to perform alongside you in the Haikyō's [Tokyo Actor's Consumer's Cooperative Society] stage reading of Night on the Galactic Railroad, and for speaking so kindly to me when I was new to the association.
It gave me tremendous strength.
I will pass on the strength you gave me to the next generation.
I pray from the bottom of my heart that you rest in peace.
Eiko Yamada
とても、とてもショックで、悲しすぎます。— 山田栄子 (@eiko751) March 13, 2026
昌子さん………
大好きな、大好きな先輩…
池田昌子さん！
あまりにも素晴らしい方でした。
優しく、美しく、気品があり………
逝ってしまうなんて…イヤです………
………………
心より御冥福をお祈り申し上げます。 https://t.co/8ilAembPeU
I am so, so shocked and deeply saddened. Masako-san…
My beloved, beloved sempai…
Masako Ikeda-san!
She was such an amazing person.
Kind, beautiful, and so graceful…
I can't believe she's gone… I don't want this to be true…
I pray from the bottom of my heart that she rests in peace.
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