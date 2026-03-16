Anime World Offers Condolences After Voice Actor Masako Ikeda's Death, Part II

“Shimoyama-san, your Lolita is absolutely wonderful!” That was about 27 years ago. Masako Ikeda -san said those words to me. What a blessing… It was such a lucky start to my career as a regular voice actor that I couldn't help but feel that way. Barbapapa , narrated by Masako Ikeda -san, was my first regular role. I played the dog, Lolita.

Having never owned a dog myself, I spent a lot of time observing the dogs owned by people in my neighborhood. Ikeda-san praised my performance as Lolita with her distinctive voice and her beaming smile. I was 22 years old at the time. And she did it over and over again… That joy and pride made me feel as though I'd been praised by Maetel herself, as if I'd somehow become Tetsuro.

Later, when I joined the web version of Galaxy Express 999 , I got to see the real Maetel in person. And of course, the real Tetsuro and the real Conductor too! I played the role of a monkey, but even then, Ikeda-san smiled and said, “You're so cute!”… Her praise is what still drives me today. I want to see her again. Thank you, Ikeda-san. My heartfelt gratitude. Hands joined in prayer.