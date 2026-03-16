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Anime World Offers Condolences After Voice Actor Masako Ikeda's Death, Part II

posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Colleagues honor one of their own

Headshot of Masako Ikeda
Image via Haikyo's website

March 3 marked a sad day for anime fans around the world with the news of prolific voice actor Masako Ikeda's death. Her works are beloved around the world, and professionals and fans alike have taken to social media to express their tributes to the late Ikeda.

Shinobu Adachi

I remember when my son was working in the fashion industry, a beautiful woman came into the store and asked for directions.
It was rare for him to call me and he told me excitedly, “The Ayataka woman asked for directions! I recognized her right away! She's such a lovely person.”
Masako Ikeda-san
Our idol
May she rest in peace.

Takami Akai (Gainax co-founder)

I heard voice actress Masako Ikeda-san passed away. She was 87. The first role of hers that really stuck with me was Maki Aikawa in Aim for the Ace!. May she rest in peace.

Rui Araizumi (Slayers illustrator)

The thought I will never hear that dignified voice again, which resonated deep within my heart, fills me with a profound sense of sadness.
Masako Ikeda-san's voice always added a quiet radiance and elegance to the worlds of her works, enriching precious moments in our memories.
I offer my heartfelt condolences.

Rica Fukami

I always admire her… We were with the same agency, and the little she taught me is a treasure to me. She was exceptionally elegant, yet she was also superb in her grittier roles. She will always be my idol. May she rest in peace…

Hirokazu Hiramatsu

That's it for today!
I couldn't write “all went well” because the first thing I saw when I opened my phone was the news of Masako Ikeda-san's passing.
My favorite people Yasuo Yamada and Masako Ikeda have both passed away…
Masako-san, I'll never forget your portrayals of Hepburn, Maetel, and others!

Fumi Hirano

My idol, Masako Ikeda
has crossed over to the other side...
Her beautiful, elegant voice and presence.
Above all, she was the very embodiment of Audrey Hepburn💕
I had the privilege of working with her many times and it was a true treat for the ears.
March 3 is the anniversary of her passing. I will never forget her, not ever.

Harumi Ichiryūsai (Yōko Asagami)

I'm in shock😨
The news of Masako Ikeda-san's passing just broke😭
Audrey Hepburn, Maetel, Maki Aikawa; she was elegant, charming, and dignified. She was my role model.🙏
Right now, I'm at a loss for words🥲

Taeko Kawata

Masako Ikeda-san…
She was such a wonderful person.
I absolutely loved her voice…
It's truly heartbreaking…
May she rest in peace ( ; ; )

Kaya Matsutani

Masako Ikeda-san, my eternal idol. Maki Aikawa, Maetel, Audrey Hepburn. I loved every role she played. A gentle, elegant woman with a strong spirit. Voicing the younger versions of a character she voiced is a treasure to me. I will always look up to her. Thank you so much.
Hands in prayer.

Katsuji Mori

Masako Ikeda-san
Maki Aikawa, my co-star in Aim for the Ace!.
May she rest in peace.

Kōsuke Okano

Masako Ikeda
Her gentle smile she had every time I see her on set has stayed with me.
A truly great sempai whose acting and narration were both wonderful.
May she rest in peace.

Isao Sasaki

At the Isao Sasaki's 55th Anniversary Birthday Concert, the show opened with a special recording from Tetsuro Hoshino & Maetel.
May Masako Ikeda rest in peace.
It's a shame it wasn't included on the 55th Anniversary Birthday Concert DVD.

Yoshimitsu Shimoyama

“Shimoyama-san, your Lolita is absolutely wonderful!” That was about 27 years ago. Masako Ikeda-san said those words to me. What a blessing… It was such a lucky start to my career as a regular voice actor that I couldn't help but feel that way. Barbapapa, narrated by Masako Ikeda-san, was my first regular role. I played the dog, Lolita.
Having never owned a dog myself, I spent a lot of time observing the dogs owned by people in my neighborhood. Ikeda-san praised my performance as Lolita with her distinctive voice and her beaming smile. I was 22 years old at the time. And she did it over and over again… That joy and pride made me feel as though I'd been praised by Maetel herself, as if I'd somehow become Tetsuro.
Later, when I joined the web version of Galaxy Express 999, I got to see the real Maetel in person. And of course, the real Tetsuro and the real Conductor too! I played the role of a monkey, but even then, Ikeda-san smiled and said, “You're so cute!”… Her praise is what still drives me today. I want to see her again. Thank you, Ikeda-san. My heartfelt gratitude. Hands joined in prayer.

Yūya Uchida

Masako Ikeda-san,
I never imagined I would have the opportunity to meet you during my life.
Thank you for allowing me to perform alongside you in the Haikyō's [Tokyo Actor's Consumer's Cooperative Society] stage reading of Night on the Galactic Railroad, and for speaking so kindly to me when I was new to the association.
It gave me tremendous strength.
I will pass on the strength you gave me to the next generation.
I pray from the bottom of my heart that you rest in peace.

Eiko Yamada

I am so, so shocked and deeply saddened. Masako-san…
My beloved, beloved sempai
Masako Ikeda-san!
She was such an amazing person.
Kind, beautiful, and so graceful…
I can't believe she's gone… I don't want this to be true…
I pray from the bottom of my heart that she rests in peace.

Did we miss any eulogies to Masako Ikeda? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email.

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