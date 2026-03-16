Kenshi Yonezu Wins Sound/Performance Award at TAAF

Courtesy of Sony Music ©Sony Music

The Tokyo Anime Award Festival (TAAF) honored with an award for Best Sound/Performance in the Anime of the Year division at the event, held from Friday-Monday. The festival recognized four of Yonezu's theme song contributions to anime over the past year: "Plazma" from, "Bow and Arrow" from, and "Iris Out" and "Jane Doe" from. "Jane Doe" is a collaboration with

Yonezu has performed theme songs for multiple anime and games, including Hayao Miyazaki and Studio Ghibli 's The Boy and the Heron , My Hero Academia , Chainsaw Man ("Kick Back" song's Platinum certification pictured right), Fireworks, Should We See it from the Side or the Bottom? , Children of the Sea , March comes in like a lion , Final Fantasy XVI , the live-action 5 Centimeters per Second film, and the live-action Shin Ultraman film.

Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX won the television category and Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle - Akaza Sairai, the first film in the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle trilogy, won the animated film category.

The judges chose from titles that debuted in whole or in part between October 1, 2024 and September 30, 2025.

Sources: Tokyo Anime Award Festival, Anime! Anime!