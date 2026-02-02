1st Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Film, Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX Series Win TAAF's Top Awards

Image via Demon Slayer franchise's X/Twitter account ©Koyoharu Gotoge / SHUEISHA, Aniplex, ufotable

The Tokyo Anime Award Festival (TAAF) announced the winners of its Animation of the Year awards for works and individuals on Monday. Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX won the television category and Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle - Akaza Sairai, the first film in the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle trilogy, won the animated film category .

The winners of the individual awards are as follows:

Original Work/Screenplay Category: Uoto ( 100M , Orb: On the Movements of the Earth manga creator)

Director Category: Yōhei Kameyama ( Milky☆Highway , Milky☆Subway: The Galactic Limited Express )

Animator Category: Shūto Enomoto ( INU-OH film, Heavenly Delusion , Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! )

Background/Coloring/Visual Category: Yūsuke Takeda ( Blood: The Last Vampire film, Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex , Chainsaw Man , Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc , Vinland Saga )

Sound/Performance Category: Kenshi Yonezu ( Chainsaw Man "KICK BACK" opening song, Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX -Beginning- "Plazma" theme song, Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc opening and ending theme songs)

Hypnosis Mic -Division Rap Battle- Interactive Movie won the festival's Anime Fan award with 8,024 fan votes.

The judges chose from titles that debuted in whole or in part between October 1, 2024 and September 30, 2025.

TAAF had announced the winners of the 2026 Lifetime Achievement Awards on December 3:

Producer:

Masaaki Mori ( Garagara Hebi ga Yatte Kuru , Gaja Imo , Honey and Clover )





The Tokyo Anime Award Festival will be held from March 13-16.

Sources: Tokyo Anime Award Festival, Comic Natalie