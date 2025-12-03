News
Takayuki Matsutani, Mamoru Oshii, Yoshikazu Yasuhiko, Mami Koyama, More Win TAAF Lifetime Achievement Awards
posted on by Alex Mateo
The Tokyo Anime Award Festival (TAAF) announced the 2026 Lifetime Achievement Awards winners on Wednesday.
Producer:
Author:
Screenwriter:
Director:
Manga Creator/Animation Director/Designer:
3D Animator/Doll Artist:
- Masaaki Mori (Garagara Hebi ga Yatte Kuru, Gaja Imo, Honey and Clover)
Art Director:
- Mami Koyama (Dr. Slump - Arale, Fairy Princess Minky Momo - Minky Momo, Detective Conan - Vermouth)
Anime Historian:
The website streamed a special promotional video for the event:
The Tokyo Anime Award Festival will be held from March 13-16, 2026.
Sources: Tokyo Anime Award Festival, Comic Natalie