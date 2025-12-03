Does It Count If You Lose Your Virginity to an Android? Anime's Reveals New Video, More Cast & Staff, OVA Plans, January 9 Debut

The official website for WWWave's Deregula label's short television anime of Yakinikuteishoku 's Does It Count If You Lose Your Virginity to an Android? ( Android wa Keiken Ninzū ni Hairimasu ka?? ) manga revealed on Wednesday the anime's main promotional video, key visual, and January 9 premiere. The video reveals and previews the theme song "Android de Shin Jidai" (A New Era of Android) by Aogiri High School VTuber group member Komaru Kurikoma . The anime's staff also announced that it will get an original video anime ( OVA ) "Episode 9," depicting the events that take place after the series.





Click to view Image via Does It Count If You Lose Your Virginity to an Android? anime's website ©Yakinikuteishoku, ICHIJINSHA/WWWave

The anime will also get a Deregula (uncensored) version, and will star Ao Senami as Akane Tsuda, and Yū Shiraki as Nadeshiko. Komaru Kurikoma will voice Itō-san in both the on-air and Deregula versions.

The anime's on-air version will debut on the Tokyo MX channel and stream on AnimeFesta on January 9 at 25:00 JST (effectively, January 10 at 1:00 a.m. JST). The anime will then air on BS11 on January 11.

Image courtesy of WWWave Corporation ©Yakinikuteishoku, ICHIJINSHA/WWWave

The on-air version will star:

Ayaka Shimizu as Akane Tsuda

as Akane Tsuda Marika Hayase as Nadeshiko

as Nadeshiko Komaru Kurikoma as Itō-san

Neko B is directing the anime at Nyan Pollution-ω- and is also in charge of the series scripts. Mitsuru Tsukiumi ( Protocol: Rain chief animation director) is designing the characters and serving as the color key artist, Yutaka Aota ( Chuhai Lips: Canned Flavor of Married Women ) is directing the art, Tomohiro Hayashi is the compositing director of photography and editor, Fumihiko Ōtera is the sound director, and ZincP is composing the music.

Seven Seas Entertainment releases the manga and describes the story:



Office Lady Tsuda Akane, age 28, seems like she's got it all together. Beautiful, brainy, and an indispensable office worker for a robotics manufacturer, Akane's admired at work...because her colleagues can't see her at home. Privately, Akane's a hot mess with an apartment that looks more like a landfill than a living space. Good thing she drunkenly ordered a new android named Nadeshiko to help her clean up! Well, maybe not good, because the beautiful lady android that arrives is a horny hottie. Akane's about to get more service than she expected!

Yakinikuteishoku launched the manga in Ichijinsha 's Comic Yuri Hime magazine in July 2021. Ichijinsha will publish the manga's seventh compiled book volume on January 17.

WWWave's Deregula label also produced the Yandere Dark Elf: She Chased Me All the Way From Another World! anime, which premiered in Japan on April 6, and the Chuhai Lips: Canned Flavor of Married Women anime, which premiered on July.

Sources: Does It Count If You Lose Your Virginity to an Android? anime's website, Comic Natalie



