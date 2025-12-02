The Ogre's Bride Novels Also Get Live-Action Film on March 27

announced on Wednesday that'slight novel series is also inspiring a live-action film that will open on March 27.

King & Prince idol group member Ren Nagase ( Fureru. , live-action Yowamushi Pedal , left in image above) plays Reiya Kiryūin, while Ai Yoshikawa (right) plays Yuzu Shinonome. Chihiro Ikeda (live-action Insomniacs After School , Kowloon Generic Romance ) is directing the film.

The series is set in a Japan where humans and demons co-exist peacefully. Yuzu is an ordinary high school girl, who lives in the shadow of her older sister who is the bride of a demon. One day, she has a life-changing encounter with a beautiful ogre who claims her as his bride.

Jun Togashi launched the manga adaptation in Starts Publishing 's Noicomi magazine in December 2021. The manga adaptation won Noicomi's annual comic ranking in the girl comics category in 2022 and 2023. Starts shipped the seventh compiled book volume on June 13.

Kureha began the light novel series on Starts Publishing 's Novema! platform in 2019. The series won the grand prize at the First Novema! Character Short Story Contest. Starts published the sixth volume on January 10. Yū Shiroya illustrates the series.

The light novels are also inspiring an upcoming television anime that will premiere in 2026.

The light novel series and its manga adaptation collectively have over 5.8 million copies in circulation.