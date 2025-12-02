Kaziya's Bonbyaku Sensai Manga Ends

Manga about android girl taking care of bonsai plants launched in 2024

Image via Amazon ©Kaziya, Kodansha

Kodansha 's Morning two online manga magazine published last Thursday the final chapter of Kaziya 's Bonbyaku Sensai: Jinrui no Jumyō wa Takadaka 100-Nen Desu ga Kikai no Watashi wa 1000-Nen Ikirareru node Anata ga Inaku Natte mo Kono Basho de Hitori Ikite Ikimasukara Goshinpainaku ( Bonbyaku Sensai : The Lifespan of Humans is at most 100 years, But as a Machine I Can Live for 1,000 Years and Even When You Are Gone, I Will Still Live in This Place Alone, So Don't Worry) manga.

The manga's story centers on Kanna, an android girl learning everything about bonsai from a "teacher" at a bonsai shop. After many years, Kanna is now left alone to take care of the bonsai plants and the shop. Until a new visitor arrives.

Kaziya launched the manga in Kodansha 's Morning two online manga magazine on the Comic Days website in April 2024. Kodansha published the manga's first compiled book volume in December 2024, and the second volume on August 22.

Kaziya launched the How to Treat Magical Beasts: Mine and Master’s Medical Journal manga in Mag Garden 's Monthly Comic Garden magazine in 2016. The five-volume series ended in 2020. Seven Seas published the manga in English.

Kaziya launched the manga adaptation of Ameko Kaeruda 's Dragon Daddy Diaries: A Girl Grows to Greatness ( Totsuzen Papa ni Natta Saikyō Dragon no Kosodate Nikki ) light novels in Micro Magazine 's Comic Ride manga website in 2020. The manga ended in its fifth volume in September 2023. J-Novel Club releases the manga in English digitally. Digital manga publisher Omoi (formerly Azuki ) also distributes the manga as part of its partnership with J-Novel Club .

Sources: Comic Days, Morning two magazine's X/Twitter account

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.