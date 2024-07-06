Azuki Announces New Partnership With J-Novel Club, Adds 21 J-Novel Club Titles

ANN's coverage of Anime Expo 2024 sponsored by Yen Press and Ize Press!

Image courtesy of J-Novel Club

J-Novel Club

Azuki

grin grin grin

Il Manga Milione

Digital manga publisherannounced at its2024 panel on Saturday that it has partnered withto distribute some of's manga titles.also announced two new titles from, includingby Sangatou, andby Tatsuya Ihara. Azuka will also add'smanga in ebook format.

The partnership with J-Novel Club will include some titles available for free with ads, while other titles will only be available through Azuki 's US$4.99 monthly subscription. The 21 manga series from J-Novel Club available on Azuki now include:

Source: Email correspondence





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.