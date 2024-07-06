×
News
Azuki Announces New Partnership With J-Novel Club, Adds 21 J-Novel Club Titles

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Also adds 2 titles from Star Fruit Books, Mao Nakada's You're So Sloppy, Hotta-sensei

ANN's coverage of Anime Expo 2024 sponsored by Yen Press and Ize Press!

elf
Image courtesy of J-Novel Club
Digital manga publisher Azuki announced at its Anime Expo 2024 panel on Saturday that it has partnered with J-Novel Club to distribute some of J-Novel Club's manga titles. Azuki also announced two new titles from Star Fruit Books, including grin grin grin by Sangatou, and Il Manga Milione by Tatsuya Ihara. Azuka will also add Mao Nakada's You're So Sloppy, Hotta-sensei manga in ebook format.

The partnership with J-Novel Club will include some titles available for free with ads, while other titles will only be available through Azuki's US$4.99 monthly subscription. The 21 manga series from J-Novel Club available on Azuki now include:

Source: Email correspondence


Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.
