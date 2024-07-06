News
Azuki Announces New Partnership With J-Novel Club, Adds 21 J-Novel Club Titles
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Also adds 2 titles from Star Fruit Books, Mao Nakada's You're So Sloppy, Hotta-sensei
Digital manga publisher Azuki announced at its Anime Expo 2024 panel on Saturday that it has partnered with J-Novel Club to distribute some of J-Novel Club's manga titles. Azuki also announced two new titles from Star Fruit Books, including grin grin grin by Sangatou, and Il Manga Milione by Tatsuya Ihara. Azuka will also add Mao Nakada's You're So Sloppy, Hotta-sensei manga in ebook format.
The partnership with J-Novel Club will include some titles available for free with ads, while other titles will only be available through Azuki's US$4.99 monthly subscription. The 21 manga series from J-Novel Club available on Azuki now include:
- 8th Loop for the Win! With Seven Lives' Worth of XP and the Third Princess's Appraisal Skill, My Behemoth and I Are Unstoppable! by Skyfarm, Riku Natsume
- An Archdemon's Dilemma - How to Love Your Elf Bride by Fuminori Teshima, Hako Itagaki, COMTA
- An Archdemon's (Friend's) Dilemma: How to Babysit a Crybaby Knight by Fuminori Teshima, Momo Futaba, COMTA, Hako Itagaki
- Cooking with Wild Game by EDA, Kochimo
- Der Werwolf: The Annals of Veight -Origins- by Hyougetsu・Nisieda, Yuuchi Kosumi
- Dragon Daddy Diaries: A Girl Grows to Greatness by Ameko Kaeruda, Kaziya
- The Frontier Lord Begins with Zero Subjects: Tales of Blue Dias and the Onikin Alna by Fuurou, Yumbo
- I Parry Everything: What Do You Mean I'm the Strongest? I'm Not Even an Adventurer Yet! by KRSG, Kawaguchi
- I Want to Escape from Princess Lessons by Izumi Sawano, Uri Sugata
- Infinite Dendrogram by Sakon Kaidō, Kami Imai, Taiki
- The Invincible Summoner Who Crawled Up from Level 1 by Arata Shiraishi, Rio Nanamomo
- A Livid Lady's Guide to Getting Even: How I Crushed My Homeland with My Mighty Grimoires by Metabo Hagure, Imo Ōno, Masami
- The Magician Who Rose From Failure by Gamei Hitsuji, Saika Fushimi
- The Master of Ragnarok & Blesser of Einherjar by Seiichi Takayama, chany, Yukisan
- The Oblivious Saint Can't Contain Her Power: Disgraced No Longer, I'm Finding Happiness with the Prince! by Almond, Yona Etou
- Peddler in Another World: I Can Go Back to My World Whenever I Want! by Hiiro Shimotsuki, Shizuku Akechi, Takashi Iwasaki
- Reborn to Master the Blade: From Hero-King to Extraordinary Squire ♀ by Hayaken, Moto Kuromura, Nagu
- Record of Wortenia War by Ryota Hori, Yukari Yagi, bob
- Seirei Gensouki - Spirit Chronicles by Yuri Kitayama, Futago Minaduki, Riv
- A Wild Last Boss Appeared! by Firehead, Tsubasa Haduki
- Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! by Suzuki Makishima, Shimo Aono, Yappen
Source: Email correspondence
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.