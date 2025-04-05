Dimension 20 Tabletop RPG Show's Fantasy High Campaign Gets Webcomic Adaptation

Fantasy High blends high school drama with epic fantasy peril

From top to bottom: Characters Riz Gukgak, Adaine Abernant, Kristen Applebees, Fabian Seacaster, Fig Faeth, Gorgug Thistlespring Image via WEBTOON's website © WEBTOON Entertainment

WEBTOON Entertainment is teaming up with comedy streaming platform Dropout to bring Fantasy High to life as a webcomic. Based on the tabletop role-playing series Dimension 20, the webcomic launched on WEBTOON 's English-language platform on March 31.

The Fantasy High comedy adventure webcomic will have 61 episodes. According to the press release, " Fantasy High follows a group of misfit teens as they navigate the high-stakes drama of high school and the perils of a magical world. When students at their school mysteriously go missing, the ragtag group bands together to uncover a sinister plot, embarking on an unforgettable adventure filled with intrigue, humor, and heartfelt moments."

Created and led by actor, comedian, and Dungeon Master Brennan Lee Mulligan, Dimension 20 has gained a devoted following for its unique blend of high fantasy storytelling, improv comedy, and nostalgic teen drama reminiscent of 1980s classics. Characters from Dimension 20 's original Fantasy High campaign — including Adaine Abernant (Siobhan Thompson), Fabian Seacaster (Lou Wilson), Fig Faeth (Emily Axford), Gorgug Thistlespring (Zac Oyama), Kristen Applebees (Ally Beardsley), and Riz Gukgak (Brian Murphy) — will appear in the webcomic adaptation.

In January 2025, Dimension 20 sold out Madison Square Garden, making it the largest Dungeons & Dragons live-play show ever held, with a crowd of 20,000. The original campaign includes three seasons, and all episodes are available on the Dropout streaming service.

Fans can check out the webcomic on WEBTOON. Derek V. Song is in charge of adaptation, and Denaseey is drawing the series.

Source: E-mail correspondence