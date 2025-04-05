Black Butler Manga Gets New Stage Musical of Emerald Witch Arc

Show runs in Osaka September 12-15, in Tokyo September 21-28

The official website for the musical stage play adaptation of Yana Toboso 's Black Butler manga announced on Saturday the Musical Kuroshitsuji ~Midori no Majō to Jinrō no Mori~ (Black Butler: The Emerald Witch and the Werewolves' Forest) stage play, which adapts the Emerald Witch arc of the manga.

The cast includes:

Toshiki Tateishi returns as Sebastian Michaelis

Ikuma Kobayashi as Ciel Phantomhive

Yōjirō Itokawa as Finnian

as Finnian Misa Tsunokawa as Mey-Rin

Keigo Kitamura as Baldroy

as Baldroy Hisanori Satō as Snake

as Snake Hitoshi Honma as Tanaka

as Tanaka Yu Ranma as Hilde Dickhaut

Juri Tamayama as Grete Hilbard

Hana Inoue as Anne Drewanz

as Anne Drewanz Mitsuki Tenju as Baba-sama

Clara as Sieglinde Sullivan

Ryūnosuke Onoda as Wolfram Gelzer

Two hats Ltd. is again writing the stage play's script, and Nobuhiro Mōri ( Kamen Rider Gavv , Kamen Rider : Beyond Generations ) is directing the play. Syunsuke Wada ( Delico's Nursery , Live Spectacle Naruto: Song of the Akatsuki ) is composing the music.

The show will run from September 12 to 15 at the Umeda Arts Theater in Osaka and from September 21 to 28 at the Kanadevia Hall in Tokyo.

Musical Kuroshitsuji ~Kishuku Gakkō no Himitsu ~

Musical Kuroshitsuji - Tango on the Campania

Thehad its first run in Tokyo and Osaka in spring 2021. It was then the franchise's first stage musical since thestage play in 2017.

Musical Kuroshitsuji - Tango on the Campania , the fifth stage musical adaptation of Toboso's Black Butler manga, ran in Japan from December 2017 and February 2018. The musical adapted the story of the manga's "Gōka Kyakusen" (luxury liner) arc, which appeared in the 11th through 14th volumes of Toboso's original manga. The same arc was adapted into the Black Butler: Book of the Atlantic ( Kuroshitsuji: Book of the Atlantic ) anime film.

Sono Shitsuji, Yūkō (That Butler, Friendship), the first Black Butler musical, ran in Tokyo in 2009. The second musical, Musical Kuroshitsuji- The Most Beautiful DEATH in The World- Sen no Tamashii to Ochita Shinigami (Musical Black Butler: The Most Beautiful Death in The World – A Thousand Souls and The Fallen Grim Reaper), debuted in 2010 and had a second run in Tokyo in May 2013 and in Osaka in June 2013. The third musical ran in Tokyo in September 2014 and in Osaka in October 2014. That musical had additional runs in November and December 2015 in Osaka, Miyagi, Tokyo, and Fukuoka, as well as the first overseas performance of the musicals in Shanghai, Beijing, and Shenzhen in December 2015. The fourth stage musical adaptation of the manga, based on the manga's "Circus Arc," ran in Tokyo in November 2016, and then in Fukuoka, Hyogo, and Aichi that December.

The Black Butler: Emerald Witch Arc anime premiered on the Tokyo MX , BS11 , Gunma TV , and Tochigi TV channels (and simultaneously stream on ABEMA ) on April 5 at 11:30 p.m. JST (10:30 a.m. EDT). It then aired on MBS on April 5 at 27:08 JST (effectively, April 6 at 3:08 a.m. JST). The anime will also stream on other streaming services in Japan starting on April 8. Crunchyroll will stream the series.

Toboso launched the manga in Square Enix 's G Fantasy magazine in 2006. Square Enix published the manga's 34th compiled book volume on April 26. The manga is currently on hiatus, with Toboso stating that she will be conducting research and making preparations as the manga heads toward its climax.