Black Butler: Emerald Witch Arc Anime Premieres in 2025
posted on by Anita Tai
Crunchyroll revealed on Saturday during the "Black Butler: Public School Arc-" panel at Anime Expo the new television anime of Yana Toboso's Black Butler manga will adapt the Black Butler: Emerald Witch Arc in 2025. Crunchyroll will stream the series.
Daisuke Ono and Maaya Sakamoto are reprising their respective roles as the butler and demon Sebastian Michaelis and British noble Ciel Phantomhive.
Kenjirō Okada (March comes in like a lion, RWBY: Ice Queendom) is once again directing the anime at CloverWorks.The Black Butler: Public School Arc series premiered on April 13 on Tokyo MX, Tochigi TV, Gunma TV, BS11, MBS, and other networks. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime in English-speaking, Latin American, and European countries. Crunchyroll previously stated it licensed the anime for streaming worldwide except Japan.
The Black Butler anime adapts Yana Toboso's manga of the same name. The series premiered in Japan in 2008, and Black Butler II followed in 2010. Black Butler: Book of Circus premiered in 2014. Funimation has released all three television anime, the Black Butler II OVA project, the Black Butler: Book of Murder OVA, and the Black Butler: Book of the Atlantic anime film on home video.
Sources: Crunchyroll (Melanie Höpfler), Aniplex's YouTube channel, Black Butler: Public School Arc- Panel at Anime Expo (Kalai Chik)
