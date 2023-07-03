News
Black Butler Gets New Anime Season in 2024
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Crunchyroll announced during its panel at Anime Expo on Monday that Aniplex is producing a new television anime adaptation of Yana Tobos's Black Butler manga. Crunchyroll emphasized that the anime is not a remake, but a new season of the anime. The anime will premiere in 2024, and Crunchyroll has already licensed the anime for streaming worldwide except Japan.
Daisuke Ono and Maaya Sakamoto are reprising their respective roles as the butler and demon Sebastian Michaelis and British noble Ciel Phantomhive.
Kenjirō Okada (March comes in like a lion, RWBY: Ice Queendom) is directing the anime at CloverWorks. Hiroyuki Yoshino, who has written and/or supervised scripts for previous Black Butler anime, is in charge of series composition for the new anime. Yumi Shimizu, who was an episode animation director and key animator in the 2008 Black Butler anime, is the character designer. Ryo Kawasaki (Fate/Grand Order Absolute Demonic Front: Babylonia, To Your Eternity, Romantic Killer) is composing the music.
The Black Butler anime adapts Yana Toboso's manga of the same name. The series premiered in Japan in 2008, and Black Butler II followed in 2010. Funimation has released all three television anime, the Black Butler II OVA project, the Black Butler: Book of Murder OVA, and the Black Butler: Book of the Atlantic anime film on home video.
Sources: Crunchyroll's AX 2023 panel (Abhi Kapoor), Black Butler 2024 anime's website