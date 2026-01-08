Baki the Grappler Manga Gets 2nd Stage Play in July

Actor Yūgo Satō returns from 1st stage play as Baki Hanma

Keisuke Itagaki 's Baki The Grappler martial arts manga is inspiring a second stage play titled Baki THE GRAPPLER STAGE 2 -Saikyō Shikeishū-hen- ( Baki The Grappler STAGE 2 -The Most Sinister Death Row Convict Arc-), that will run at the Shinjuku Face — a Tokyo venue used for martial arts events in recent years — from July 23-28. Yūgo Satō returns from the first stage play as Baki Hanma. Daisuke Tanaka also returns to direct the play and pen the script.

Image courtesy of Longrun ©板垣恵介 (秋田書店) 1992 ©刃牙 THE GRAPPLER STAGE2 製作委員会

The first stage play titled Baki THE GRAPPLER STAGE -Chika Tōgiba-hen- ( Baki The Grappler STAGE -Underground Arena Arc-) ran at Shinjuku Face in December 2024. Hideaki Okuzumi choreographed the fight scenes.

Image via Amazon Japan © Keisuke Itagaki

Itagaki's Baki The Grappler martial arts manga ran for 42 volumes in Weekly Shōnen Champion magazine from 1991 to 1999. Kyodo Printing Co., Ltd. 's Kodama Tales Inc. subsidiary started publishing the manga worldwide in English in October 2025. Kodama will publish the ninth volume on February 1. Kyodo Printing will print the English physical versions in Japan.

The Baki sequel manga ran for 31 volumes from 1999 to 2005. Media Do releases the manga in English. After Baki , Itagaki published the 37-volume Hanma Baki manga in Weekly Shōnen Champion from 2005 to 2012. The first Baki-Dou manga, the overall fourth manga in the franchise , launched in Weekly Shōnen Champion in March 2014 and ended in April 2018 with 22 volumes. The manga is inspiring an upcoming anime will stream on Netflix in 2026.

A new Baki-Dou manga launched in Weekly Shōnen Champio n in October 2018, and it ended in June 2023. (The new Baki-Dou manga uses different characters for "Baki" in the title from the previous Baki-Dou manga, although it retains the name " Baki-Dou .")

The new anime of Itagaki's Baki ( New Grappler Baki : In Search of Our Strongest Hero ) manga debuted its first season on Netflix in June 2018 inside Japan, and it ran for 26 episodes ending in December 2018. Netflix posted the first 13 episodes outside of Japan in December 2018, followed by the second half of the first season in March 2019.

The Baki: Dai Raitaisai-hen anime then debuted worldwide on Netflix with all episodes at once in June 2020. Baki Hanma is the third Baki series on Netflix , and a sequel to the Baki: Dai Raitaisai-hen series. The anime debuted worldwide on Netflix in September 2021 with all 12 episodes.

The second season of Baki Hanma debuted worldwide on Netflix in July 2023, with the "Tale of Pickle & The Pickle War Saga" story. The anime's "The Father VS Son Saga" story debuted in August 2023.

Source: Press release