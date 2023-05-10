Baki Hanma Season 2's English-Subtitled Trailer Reveals Cast, Songs, July 26 Netflix Debut

Season debuts with Pickle story in July, followed by "Father VS Son Saga" on August 24

TMS unveiled an English-subtitled trailer for the second season of Baki Hanma , the anime of Keisuke Itagaki 's Hanma Baki - Son of Ogre manga, on Wednesday. The trailer reveals and previews the second season's theme song, reveals new cast members, and reveals the anime's July 26 Netflix worldwide debut date with the "Tale of Pickle & The Pickle War Saga" story, followed by the anime's "The Father VS Son Saga" story debuting on August 24.

Takeshi Kusao voices Pickle, a warrior from a bygone, primitive age. Nobuo Tobita voices Dr. Albert Payne, a scientist responsible for reviving Pickle.

Wagakki Band performs the opening theme song "The Beast." UPSTART performs the ending theme song "WILDER." The anime features returning cast and staff from the first season.

Netflix describes the anime:

The story finally unfolds into a full-blooded clash between Baki Hanma and his father, Yujiro Hanma, who is known as the "strongest creature on earth." The climax of the Baki universe, which depicted the "strongest parent-child brawl in history of the world" in the original manga, has been adapted into the long-awaited anime!

The new anime of Keisuke Itagaki 's Baki ( New Grappler Baki : In Search of Our Strongest Hero ) manga debuted its first season on Netflix in June 2018 inside Japan, and it ran for 26 episodes ending in December 2018. Netflix posted the first 13 episodes outside of Japan in December 2018, followed by the second half of the first season in March 2019.

The Baki: Dai Raitaisai-hen anime then debuted worldwide on Netflix with all episodes at once in June 2020.