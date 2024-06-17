×
Black Butler Manga Goes on Hiatus Before Heading to Climax

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Creator Yana Toboso to conduct research, prepare for manga's climax

blackbutler
Image via Amazon
© Yana Tobos, Square Enix
The official X (formerly Twitter) account for Square Enix's G Fantasy magazine announced on Monday that Yana Toboso's Black Butler manga is going on hiatus. In addition, the X/Twitter post included a statement from Toboso, stating that she will be conducting research and making preparations as the manga heads toward its climax.

The G Fantasy magazine and X/Twitter account will announce the date of the manga's return at a later time.

Toboso launched the manga in G Fantasy in 2006. Square Enix published the manga's 34th compiled book volume on April 26.

The first television anime adaptation of the manga premiered in 2008, and Black Butler II followed in 2010. Black Butler: Book of Circus premiered in 2014. Funimation has released all three television anime, the Black Butler II OVA project, the Black Butler: Book of Murder OVA, and the Black Butler: Book of the Atlantic anime film on home video. Black Butler: Public School Arc, the newest television anime, premiered on April 13 on Tokyo MX, Tochigi TV, Gunma TV, BS11, MBS, and other networks. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime.

Source: G Fantasy X/Twitter account

