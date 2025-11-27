Interest
Shonen Jump Pop-Up Shop Opens in New Jersey Until January 20
posted on by Adriana Hazra
Shop displays merchandise from One Piece, Sakamoto Days, Blue Box, Kagurabachi, Hunter X Hunter, Dragon Ball, several more Shonen Jump franchises
Viz Media opened its Shonen Jump Pop-Up Shop in The American Dream Mall in New Jersey on November 21. The shop will be operational through January 20 and has imported merchandise from the following anime and manga franchises:
- One Piece
- Sakamoto Days
- Blue Box
- Kagurabachi
- Hunter X Hunter
- Dragon Ball
- JoJo's Bizarre Adventure
- Naruto
- Bleach
- Gintama
- Haikyu!!
- My Hero Academia
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba
- Jujutsu Kaisen
- The Prince of Tennis II
- Kaiju No. 8
The pop-up will be open from:
- 11:00 a.m. EST – 9:00 p.m. EST - Monday through Thursday
- 11:00 a.m. EST – 10:00 p.m. EST - Friday through Saturday
- 11:00 a.m. EST – 7:00 p.m. EST - Sunday
The pop-up is located at The American Dream Mall – Court A near H Mart and the Lego Store, 1 American Dream Way, East Rutherford, NJ 07073.
Viz Media recently hosted a Shonen Jump Pop-Up Shop in Del Amo Fashion Center in Torrance, California from September 6 to October 5.
Source: Email correspondence