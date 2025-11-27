Shonen Jump Pop-Up Shop Opens in New Jersey Until January 20

Image courtesy of Viz Media

Viz Media opened its Shonen Jump Pop-Up Shop in The American Dream Mall in New Jersey on November 21. The shop will be operational through January 20 and has imported merchandise from the following anime and manga franchises:

The pop-up will be open from:

11:00 a.m. EST – 9:00 p.m. EST - Monday through Thursday

11:00 a.m. EST – 10:00 p.m. EST - Friday through Saturday

11:00 a.m. EST – 7:00 p.m. EST - Sunday

The pop-up is located at The American Dream Mall – Court A near H Mart and the Lego Store, 1 American Dream Way, East Rutherford, NJ 07073.

Viz Media recently hosted a Shonen Jump Pop-Up Shop in Del Amo Fashion Center in Torrance, California from September 6 to October 5.

Source: Email correspondence