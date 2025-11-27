Uru Okabe Ends '1st Part' of Yajin Manga in 1st New Chapter in 7 Years, Apologizes

Okabe suffered from cerebral infarction, was hospitalized sometime in last 7 years

Manga ONE

Yajin

'sapp published the 25th chapter of's(Night Person) manga on Saturday, the first chapter of the manga to be serialized in seven years since the manga went on hiatus in December 2018. The chapter ends the manga's first part.

In a note that was published alongside the 25th chapter, Okabe apologized for the way the manga ended, "leaving a bad aftertaste" with the conclusion. Okabe added that they had considered other ways to end the manga, but decided that they would end it according to the storyboard that they made in 2018, and condensed two chapters worth of story into one chapter. They also decided on calling it an "end to the first part" of the story. Okabe noted that they want to continue the manga to a second part if there is a chance, but that there are commercial difficulties in doing so, and cannot promise a definitive continuation.

Okabe suffered from cerebral infarction (or ischemic stroke) that forced them to be hospitalized for a duration, and left their upper right and lower limbs paralyzed. In the post announcing the condition in October 2024, Okabe said that that they were lucky to survive, and that they were not sure whether to rehabilitate their right hand, or just learn how to draw with the left hand.

In the note accompanying the 25th chapter of Yajin , Okabe said they were able to make it through a difficult time in the last seven years due to encouraging words from fans, and the support of the anime adaptation of their past manga Good Night World .

Okabe launched Yajin on Shogakukan 's Manga ONE and Ura Sunday services in May 2018. Shogakukan published the manga's first compiled book volume in August 2018, and the second volume in December 2018. In an X/Twitter post last Friday, Okabe stated that the manga's upcoming third volume will also contain unpublished chapters.

Okabe ended the Good Night World End manga, the prequel to their Good Night World manga, in May 2024. Okabe launched the prequel manga on the Manga ONE and Ura Sunday services in August 2023. Shogakukan published the manga's third and final volume in August 2024.

Okabe launched the Good Night World manga on the Ura Sunday service in 2016, and the manga ended in its fifth and final volume in March 2017.

The manga's anime adaptation premiered worldwide on Netflix in October 2023.