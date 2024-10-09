Manga Creator Uru Okabe Suffered from Cerebral Infarction, But is Safe

Okabe's upper right, lower limbs paralyzed due to cerebral infarction (ischemic stroke)

Image via Amazon Japan © Uru Okabe, Shogakukan

Good Night World End

Yajin

Manga creator posted on their X (formerly) account on October 2 that they recently had a serious illness and were hospitalized for a while. Okabe posted another update on Sunday, saying that they thought that their drawing skills were getting bad, but it turned out that they had cerebral infarction (or ischemic stroke). That post had over 23.4 million views. On Tuesday, Okabe posted again, thanking everyone for the concern, and added that they were lucky to survive, and that they will do their best in rehabilitation.

In the latest post on Wednesday, Okabe posted a partial image of what seems to be a hospital record, which indicates the cerebral infarction, and also indicates that Okabe's upper right and lower limbs are paralyzed. Okabe stated on the post that they are not sure whether to rehabilitate their right hand, or just learn how to draw with the left hand.

Shogakukan 's Manga ONE app announced in August that it aims to resume the serialization of Okabe's Yajin (Night Person) manga (image right) by the end of the year. The manga went on hiatus in 2018.

Okabe launched the manga on Shogakukan 's Manga ONE and Ura Sunday services in May 2018. Shogakukan published the manga's first compiled book volume in August, and the second volume in December 2018.

Okabe recently ended the Good Night World End manga, the prequel to their Good Night World manga, on May 21. Okabe launched the prequel manga on the Manga ONE and Ura Sunday services in August 2023. Shogakukan published the manga's third and final volume on August 8.

Okabe launched the Good Night World manga on the Ura Sunday service in 2016, and the manga ended in its fifth and final volume in March 2017.

The manga's anime adaptation premiered worldwide on Netflix on October 12.