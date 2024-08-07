Good Night World's Uru Okabe Plans to Resume Yajin Manga by End of Year

Horror manga went on hiatus in 2018

'sapp announced on Tuesday that it aims to resume the serialization of's(Night Person) manga by the end of the year, and added that Okabe is currently working on the manga.

The manga went on hiatus in 2018.

The youth x horror manga centers on two middle school friends Utsugi and Takajō, who suddenly have an out-of-body experience. Since then, they can transform to being a "Yajin" at night and fly freely in the sky, pass through walls, and take a peek on the other side. A girl named Iko, who can see ghosts, discovers their secret, and at the same time, Utsugi and Takajō realize that they can also see ghosts and even touch them. With all the mysteries surrounding them, the three set out on a nighttime adventure.

Okabe launched the manga on Shogakukan 's Manga ONE and Ura Sunday services in May 2018. Shogakukan published the manga's first compiled book volume in August, and the second volume in December 2018.

Okabe recently ended the Good Night World End manga, the prequel to their Good Night World manga, on May 21. Okabe launched the prequel manga on the Manga ONE and Ura Sunday services in August 2023. Shogakukan published the manga's first volume on October 12, and will release the third and final volume on Thursday.

Okabe launched the Good Night World manga on the Ura Sunday service in 2016, and the manga ended in its fifth and final volume in March 2017.

The manga's anime adaptation premiered worldwide on Netflix on October 12.