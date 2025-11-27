Manga about duo with mysterious powers launched on Tuesday

Kadokawa launched a new manga series by Yōko Tamotsu ( Midnight Occult Civil Servants ) titled Agaribito no Atoshimatsu (Cleaning Up After the Agaribito) on its Comic Newtype website on Tuesday.

Image via Kadokawa ©Yōko Tamotsu, Kadokawa

The manga centers on a mysterious duo named Hakuyō and Itsuki, who have the power to oppose non-human entities. The duo travels all over Japan to retrieve something. Tamotsu stated that the new manga is set in the same world as Midnight Occult Civil Servants .

Tamotsu launched their Mayonaka no Occult Kōmuin ( Midnight Occult Civil Servants ) manga in Kadokawa 's Monthly Asuka magazine in May 2015, and the manga also ran on Kadokawa 's Comic Newtype website. The manga ended in February 2022. Kadokawa published the manga's 17th and final volume in March 2022.

The Midnight Occult Civil Servants manga inspired a television anime series that premiered in April 2019. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan and Funimation streamed an English dub . Crunchyroll also streamed episodes 13-15 of the show in September 2019. The episodes shipped on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in Japan in October 2019 after streaming on Hikari TV in September 2019. The manga's 12th volume shipped with an original anime DVD in November 2019.

The Midnight Occult Civil Servants manga also inspired a novelization by Masumi Suzuki that the Kadokawa Horror Bunko label published in July 2018.

Tamotsu launched the Mahōtsukai no Hanzai Sōsa ( Wizard's Criminal Investigation ) manga on the Comic Newtype website in November 2022. The manga ended serialization on July 8. Kadokawa published the manga's fifth and final volume on August 7.

Source: Kadokawa

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.