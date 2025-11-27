Guilty Gear -Strive- Game's Season 4 DLC Launches for Switch on December 18

Launch to include all DLC characters, ranked matches

Guilty Gear -Strive-

announced on November 21 the launch of its Season 4 DLC for thefighting game forSwitch on December 18. The launch will include all DLC characters: Venom, Unika, and Lucy (Queen Dizzy was added to the Switch version in February as a free character). The DLC will also add ranked matches.

Season 4 launched in July 2024. The season added Cyberpunk: Edgerunners character Lucy as a playable character along with the completely new character Unika, as well as returning characters Dizzy and Venom. Queen Dizzy launched in October 2024 and Unika launched on May 27. The game added Venom on March 24 after delays from its initial early 2025 release window. Lucy launched on August 21.

The game originally launched for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC in June 2021. Arc System Works released the game for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Game Pass, and PC via Game Pass in March 2023.

Guilty Gear Strive: Nintendo Switch Edition launched on January 23.

Daisuke Ishiwatari is the game's general director, and Akira Katano is directing the game. The game's initial roster includes Sol Badguy, Ky Kiske, May, Axl Low, Chipp Zanuff, Potemkin, Faust, Millia Rage, Zato-1, Ramlethal, Leo Whitefang, Nagoriyuki, Giovanna, Anji, and I-NO.

The first season pass of the game features five additional characters, five colors for each character, two stages, and an extra story. The "Season 2" DLC contains a total of four playable DLC characters, two new battle stages, and the second color pack. Season 3 launched in August 2023 and featured Johnny, Elphelt, A.B.A, and Slayer as DLC characters.

The Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers television anime debuted in Japan on April 5. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime.

Source: Email correspondence