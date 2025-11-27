Kodansha USA Announces Girlfriend, Girlfriend Omnibus Print Edition

1st volume ships on December 9

Kodansha USA reported on Wednesday that a new 2-in-1 omnibus paperback edition of Hiroyuki's Girlfriend, Girlfriend ( Kanojo mo Kanojo ) manga will ship on December 9.

The company describes the story:

Naoya just got a girlfriend, the gorgeous Saki-chan, and though their intensities often pit them against each other like ice and fire, they're totally, uncontrollably in love with each other. He vows never to cheat…when out of the blue he receives a confession of love from another girl! Nagisa's cute, sweet, and she's made him lunch to boot! He knows he can't cheat, but his interest is piqued and he's utterly moved… So he does the next logical(?) thing: Ask Saki for permission to date them both! The confidence! The arrogance! The very gall! No matter the outcome, Naoya's future will be lively!

Girlfriend, Girlfriend

Kanojo mo Kanojo

Hiroyuki launched the) manga inin March 2020, and ended it in May 2023.shipped the manga's 16th and final compiled book volume in July 2023.began releasing the manga digitally in April 2021, and it released the 16th volume in January 2024.

The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in July 2022. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. The anime had a second season that premiered in October 2023. Crunchyroll once again streamed the second season.

Hiroyuki's Aho Girl , The Comic Artist and His Assistants , and Doujin Work manga have all also inspired television anime. Media Blasters released the Doujin Work manga , and Kodansha Comics released the Aho Girl manga in English. AnimeWorks and Media Blasters released the Doujin Work anime on DVD, and Sentai Filmworks released The Comic Artist and His Assistants anime on Blu-ray Disc and DVD.

Hiroyuki is the younger brother of manga creator Kōji Megumi ( Bloody Monday ).

