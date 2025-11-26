News
Tamon's B-Side Anime Casts Runa Sasaki, Ayaka Nanase as Utage's Younger Siblings

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Runa Sasaki plays Homare Kinoshita, Ayaka Nanase plays Yamato Kinoshita

The official website for the anime of Yuki Shiwasu's Tamon’s B-Side (Tamon-kun Ima Docchi!?) manga announced two new cast members for the anime on Thursday:

Runa Sasaki as Homare Kinoshita, Utage's younger sister

homarekinoshita
Image via Tamon's B-Side anime's website
© 師走ゆき・白泉社／多聞くん今どっち！？製作委員会

Ayaka Nanase as Yamato Kinoshita, Utage's younger brother

yamatokinoshita
Image via Tamon's B-Side anime's website
© 師走ゆき・白泉社／多聞くん今どっち！？製作委員会
Tamon's B-Side anime 2nd key visual
Image via Tamon's B-Side anime's website
© 師走ゆき・白泉社／多聞くん今どっち！？製作委員会
The anime stars:

The anime will premiere in January 2026.Chika Nagaoka (Uta no Prince Sama Maji Love Kingdom, Utano☆Princesama Maji LOVE ST☆RISH Tours) is directing the anime at J.C. Staff. Chiaki Nagai (Utano☆Princesama Legend Star, The IDOLM@STER Cinderella Girls) is both writing and overseeing the series scripts. Yōko Itō (Delico's Nursery, Love Stage!!, Skate-Leading Stars) is the character designer and chief animation director. Shochiku, King Records, and Hakusensha are producing the anime.

The other staff members include:

  • Chief Animation Directors: Mitsuru Chiba, Airi Tsuyuki
  • Prop Designer: Moe Fujii
  • Music: Takashi Ōmama, Natsumi Tabuchi
  • Art Director: Li Yu
  • CG Director: Ayaka Momma
  • 2D Design: Makoto Yoshigaki
  • Compositing Director of Photography: Soyaka Aoyagi
  • Color Key Artist: Miho Kimura
  • Editing: Michi Takigawa
  • Sound Director: Fumihiko Ōtera
  • Sound Effects: Sachiko Nishi
  • Sound Production: Rie Tanaka

    • Viz Media licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

    Tamon is an insecure mess in real life, and what's worse, he's threatening to quit! Utage refuses to let anyone stand in Tamon's way—least of all himself. What's a fangirl to do but roll up her sleeves and support her favorite singer with everything she's got?

    Shiwasu (Takane & Hana) debuted the manga in Hakusensha's Hana to Yume magazine in October 2021. The series is based on Shiwasu's earlier one-shot manga of the same name.

    The manga was nominated for Best Shōjo Manga in Kodansha's 47th annual Manga Awards in 2023. The manga ranked at #9 on the top 20 on its list of manga for female readers in the 2023 edition of Takarajimasha's Kono Manga ga Sugoi! (This Manga Is Amazing!) guidebook.

    Sources: Tamon’s B-Side anime's website and X/Twitter account via Ota-Suke

    discuss this in the forum |
    bookmark/share with: short url

    News homepage / archives