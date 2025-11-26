News
Tamon's B-Side Anime Casts Runa Sasaki, Ayaka Nanase as Utage's Younger Siblings
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The official website for the anime of Yuki Shiwasu's Tamon’s B-Side (Tamon-kun Ima Docchi!?) manga announced two new cast members for the anime on Thursday:
Runa Sasaki as Homare Kinoshita, Utage's younger sister
Ayaka Nanase as Yamato Kinoshita, Utage's younger brotherThe anime stars:
- Saori Hayami as Utage Kinoshita
- Kakeru Hatano as Tamon Fukuhara
- Shōya Chiba as О̄ri Sakaguchi
- Tasuku Hatanaka as Keito Tachibana
- Kōhei Amasaki as Natsuki Ishibashi
- Ryuuho Nagaoka as Rintarо̄ Kai
- Masaaki Mizunaka as Wataru Fujita
- Takako Honda as Izumi Shiraishi
- Saya Fukuzumi as Yuina
- Yurika Hirayama as Riko
The anime will premiere in January 2026.Chika Nagaoka (Uta no Prince Sama Maji Love Kingdom, Utano☆Princesama Maji LOVE ST☆RISH Tours) is directing the anime at J.C. Staff. Chiaki Nagai (Utano☆Princesama Legend Star, The IDOLM@STER Cinderella Girls) is both writing and overseeing the series scripts. Yōko Itō (Delico's Nursery, Love Stage!!, Skate-Leading Stars) is the character designer and chief animation director. Shochiku, King Records, and Hakusensha are producing the anime.
The other staff members include:
Viz Media licensed the manga, and it describes the story:
Tamon is an insecure mess in real life, and what's worse, he's threatening to quit! Utage refuses to let anyone stand in Tamon's way—least of all himself. What's a fangirl to do but roll up her sleeves and support her favorite singer with everything she's got?
Shiwasu (Takane & Hana) debuted the manga in Hakusensha's Hana to Yume magazine in October 2021. The series is based on Shiwasu's earlier one-shot manga of the same name.
The manga was nominated for Best Shōjo Manga in Kodansha's 47th annual Manga Awards in 2023. The manga ranked at #9 on the top 20 on its list of manga for female readers in the 2023 edition of Takarajimasha's Kono Manga ga Sugoi! (This Manga Is Amazing!) guidebook.
Sources: Tamon’s B-Side anime's website and X/Twitter account via Ota-Suke