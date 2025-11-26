Tamon's B-Side Anime Casts Runa Sasaki, Ayaka Nanase as Utage's Younger Siblings

The official website for the anime of Yuki Shiwasu 's Tamon’s B-Side ( Tamon-kun Ima Docchi!? ) manga announced two new cast members for the anime on Thursday:

Runa Sasaki as Homare Kinoshita, Utage's younger sister

Ayaka Nanase as Yamato Kinoshita, Utage's younger brother

The anime stars:

The anime will premiere in January 2026. Chika Nagaoka ( Uta no Prince Sama Maji Love Kingdom , Utano☆Princesama Maji LOVE ST☆RISH Tours ) is directing the anime at J.C. Staff . Chiaki Nagai ( Utano☆Princesama Legend Star , The IDOLM@STER Cinderella Girls ) is both writing and overseeing the series scripts. Yōko Itō ( Delico's Nursery , Love Stage!! , Skate-Leading Stars ) is the character designer and chief animation director. Shochiku , King Records , and Hakusensha are producing the anime.

The other staff members include:

Prop Designer: Moe Fujii

Art Director: Li Yu

CG Director: Ayaka Momma

2D Design: Makoto Yoshigaki

Compositing Director of Photography: Soyaka Aoyagi

Color Key Artist: Miho Kimura

Sound Director: Fumihiko Ōtera

Sound Effects: Sachiko Nishi

Sound Production: Rie Tanaka

Viz Media licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Tamon is an insecure mess in real life, and what's worse, he's threatening to quit! Utage refuses to let anyone stand in Tamon's way—least of all himself. What's a fangirl to do but roll up her sleeves and support her favorite singer with everything she's got?

Shiwasu ( Takane & Hana ) debuted the manga in Hakusensha 's Hana to Yume magazine in October 2021. The series is based on Shiwasu's earlier one-shot manga of the same name.

The manga was nominated for Best Shōjo Manga in Kodansha 's 47th annual Manga Awards in 2023. The manga ranked at #9 on the top 20 on its list of manga for female readers in the 2023 edition of Takarajimasha 's Kono Manga ga Sugoi! (This Manga Is Amazing!) guidebook.