Code Vein II Game's NEw Trailer Highlights Character Josée Anjou

Bandai Namco Entertainment 's America and Southeast Asia branches began streaming a character trailer for Code Vein II , the sequel to the Code Vein post-apocalyptic role-playing game, on Friday. The videos highlight Josée Anjou:

English Trailer



Japanese Trailer



The game will launch on January 30 (January 29 in Japan) for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam .

Bandai Namco describes the game:

CODE VEIN II features a deep narrative where players and characters are bound by blood, fate, and destiny, set in a future where the last remnants of humanity and Revenants struggle against a world on the verge of collapse. Following the sudden emergence of a threat known as the Luna Rapacis, Revenants have succumbed to madness, transforming into terrifying creatures called Horrors. A Revenant Hunter, guided by a mysterious girl named Lou who possesses the power to travel into the past to rewrite the fate of the world. The player, as the Revenant Hunter, will intervene in key moments of history to alter key revenants' destinies that reveal hidden truths and information to save the future.

Players can use blood drained from enemies to unlock skills, fight with Blood codes, and use unique weapons and equipment called Jails, and bond with Partner allies. Each Partner has different skills and narrative connections.

The original game launched in Japan in September 2019 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam . Bandai Namco Entertainment announced in July 2018 that the game's release had been delayed to 2019. The game was originally slated to launch in Japan in September 2018.

The anime studio ufotable animated the opening cinematic, and VAMPS performed the opening song "Underworld."

Kotoni Shiroishi launched the CODE VEIN ‐Memory echoes- manga adaptation of the game in Kadokawa 's Dengeki PlayStation magazine in June 2018.

Source: Email correspondence, Bandai Namco Entertainment Southeast Asia's YouTube channel





Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.