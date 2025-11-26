Bocchi the Rock! Franchise Gets 4th Stage Play

The staff for Live Stage " Bocchi the Rock! ," the stage play adaptation of Aki Hamaji 's Bocchi the Rock! four-panel manga, announced on Sunday that the fourth show titled Live Stage " Bocchi the Rock! " 2026 RE:boot will run at the Theater Milano-Za in Tokyo from February 7 to February 23.

The cast from the previous shows will reprise their roles, including:

Mamo Mamono as Hitori Goto

Miki Ohtake as Nijika Ijichi

Karin Osanai as Ryo Yamada

Mirai Ohmori as Ikuyo Kita

The new show will reimagine events from the first season of the anime and feature the same live musical performances. The cast will also hold separate live concert events at the same time as the next stage play run.

Akira Yamazaki returns to write and direct the play.

The same staff also ran live concert events on June 22 in Yokohama and on June 30 in Osaka.

The play received a sequel in September 2024.

The first stage play ran at Theater Milano-Za in Tokyo in August 2024.

Hamaji launched the manga in Houbunsha 's Manga Time Kirara Max magazine in December 2017, and the series is ongoing.

The manga's television anime premiered in October 2022. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. The anime had a two-part compilation film project in spring and summer 2024.