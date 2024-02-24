Bocchi the Rock! Stage Play Gets Sequel

1st stage play to also run again in September

Aniplex revealed in a trailer on Saturday that Live Stage " Bocchi the Rock! ," the stage play adaptation of Aki Hamaji 's Bocchi the Rock! four-panel manga, is getting a sequel show in September. The first play will also be getting encore performances in September.

The stage play ran at Theater Milano-Za in Tokyo from August 11-20. Akira Yamazaki wrote and directed the play.

The cast includes:

Mamo Mamono as Hitori Goto

Miki Ohtake as Nijika Ijichi

Karin Osanai as Ryo Yamada

Mirai Ohmori as Ikuyo Kita

Hamaji launched the manga in Houbunsha 's Manga Time Kirara Max magazine in December 2017, and the series is ongoing.

The manga's television anime premiered in October 2022. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. The anime will have a two-part compilation film project opening in spring and summer 2024. The films' titles are Bocchi the Rock! Re: and Bocchi the Rock! Re:Re: .