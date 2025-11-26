Uma Musume Cinderella Gray Manga to End in 5 Chapters

Series entered final arc on July 17

Image via Amazon © Taiyo Kuzumi, Shueisha, Cygames

This year's 52nd issue of Shueisha 's Young Jump magazine announced that Taiyo Kuzumi 's Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray manga (based on Cygames ' Uma Musume Pretty Derby franchise) will end in five chapters. The issue went on sale on Thursday.

The manga centers on Oguri Cap as the protagonist.

Kuzumi launched the manga in Weekly Young Jump in June 2020, and the series entered its final arc on July 17. Shueisha published the manga's 21st volume on September 19.

The manga is inspiring a currently running television anime adaptation, which premiered on April 6. The anime streams in "select areas" on Amazon Prime Video and on the It's Anime YouTube channel including in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Australia. The YouTube stream is also available in New Zealand and parts of Europe and the Middle East.

The anime franchise includes three previous TV anime seasons, the Uma Musume Pretty Derby: Road to the Top net anime, and the Umayon spinoff television anime. Uma Musume Pretty Derby: Shinjidai no Tobira ( Uma Musume Pretty Derby: Beginning of a New Era ), a new anime film in the franchise, opened in May 2024.

The Uma Musume Pretty Derby game launched in February 2021 for iOS and Android. The game was originally slated for a release in winter 2018, and was delayed in order to raise the game's quality. The game launched on PC via DMM Games in March 2021.

The game's concept begins with Uma Musume (Horse Girls), girls endowed with excellent running capability, and who aim to become top idols and compete in the national sports entertainment show "Twinkle Series." Players take the role of both teacher and trainer for the girls in the Nihon Uma Musume Training Center Gakuen (Japan Horse Girls Training Center Academy) and help them make their debut.

Source: Amazon Japan