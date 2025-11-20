How would you rate episode 7 of

This episode felt more segmented compared to previous ones. Despite being a rather slow-paced slice-of-life show, almost every episode of A Mangaka's Weirdly Wonderful Workplace has been about something. This episode is segmented into three parts, but a general theme is there. The episode focuses on other characters and fills in a few blanks that we might've had before about who they are. The first part is about the mysterious assistant who was introduced two episodes ago. Part of me wondered if there would be a twist with Nekonote, like how maybe she's not exactly how she seems. It turns out the only twist is that she's a bit younger than Nana and Mizuki originally thought. Probably my favorite bit was at the end of that segment, where they agreed they'll have to evaluate her hours more closely to make sure they're not violating any child labor laws.

The other two story segments focus on Touko and Arisa, who seem to be in a slump, and there is this overarching conversation about how our passions can make us frustrated when things don't work out. Doesn't matter if you're a professional athlete or good at a game; you'll feel depressed whenever you lose, and if you're a creator, you'll feel so whenever something doesn't work out or if a series gets canceled. It's that frustration that shows you cared in the first place. I like how the show is subtly highlighting that Nana has things figured out a lot more than everybody else does. She's a nervous and anxious wreck, but if there's one thing that she is confident in, it's her manga. I like that the show doesn't yell in my face that she's a really talented creator, but rather lets her actions and the effect she has on people speak for themselves.

In the final segment, we see a little bit more from Kaede's perspective. We're starting to blur the lines between professional responsibility and potential romance a bit more, with Kaede showing a bit more of that possessiveness over Nana that we saw in the last episode. Again, I'm not sure if this is just how business relationships work in Japan or if the show is trying to really push for something deeper, because I'm not sure how much it wants to commit to that idea. However, I love the speech that Nana gives at the end of the episode regarding how there's so much more that she wants to do as a creator. She's probably not in the best position to start a new series, but I like that the reason is practical, not because she's devoid of ideas. The only thing limiting her is time and resources, not desire.

That's the theme of this episode: how strong is that desire as a creative? You're going to hit obstacles, and you're not always going to win, but the desire to keep creating or keep trying new things should always win in the end. Nana is a character who is getting more and more rewarded for her hard work and talent. She just didn't succeed before because she was with a person who didn't want to recognize those talents. Now she's surrounded by people who see her faults, but also appreciate her work to the point where it genuinely enriches their lives. She may not always see it that way, but I hope by the end of the season, Nana can give herself a little bit more grace.

