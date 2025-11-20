Yasuo Ohtagaki's 'Candy Box Creations' 1-Shot Series Ends

1-shot series launched in December 2024

This year's 23rd issue of'smagazine published the final story in's one-shot short manga series "Candy Box Creations" on Thursday. The manga's one compiled book volume will ship on December 19.

Ohtagaki launched the one-shot short manga series in Big Comic Original in December 2024.

The one-shot series features Ohtagaki's original stories from the vast universe, to the other world of evil spirits. The five shorts are titled "TREE," "Ikai Hakubutsukan" (Alien Museum), "Scorpion," "Mamma Mia," and "Sign Kai" (Book Signing Event).

Ohtagaki launched the Mobile Suit Gundam Thunderbolt manga in Shogakukan 's Big Comic Superior magazine in March 2012, and ended it on September 26. Shogakukan published the manga's 26th compiled book volume on August 29. Viz Media is publishing the manga in English, and released the 24th volume on September 16. The manga inspired two original net anime series, each of which received a compilation film. Ohtagaki also draws the Mobile Suit Gundam Thunderbolt Gaiden spinoff manga.

Ohtagaki will launch a new manga in Big Comic Superior this coming summer.

Ohtagaki created the Moonlight Mile manga, which inspired a 2007 television anime. ADV Films (and later FUNimation Entertainment ) released the Moonlight Mile anime in North America.

Film studio Big One announced in April 2023 that Ohtagaki will co-write the script for the live-action film adaptation of Ken Ishikawa and Gō Nagai 's iconic Getter Robo super robot manga, planned for release for the franchise 's 50th anniversary in spring 2025 (the film has not yet released). Ohtagaki announced in September 2023 that he is leaving the project and will not co-write the script anymore, due to differences in creative direction.