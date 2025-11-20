Hiru Morino's Luna Knight Manga Ends

Image courtesy of Seven Seas

The December issue of'spublished the final chapter of'smanga on Tuesday. The third and final volume ships on January 20.

Seven Seas announced last month it will publish the series in English, and it describes the story:

Memory is a funny thing. For most, remembering the last 5-10 years is simple, basic, even. But for high schooler Luna Amano, she can barely recall the last 5 years of her life. Her older sister promised to help Luna make new memories until one day, she just vanished. No sign and no clues of where she went. Alone with few memories to cling to, Luna dedicates herself to keeping up with her sister's flower shop in hopes she one day returns.

Unfortunately for Luna, not everyone is as patient. After a number of threats to give up the shop from her yakuza landlord, tragedy strikes. Luna returns home one day to find the flower shop up in flames! Suddenly, everything shifts, and hazy memories flood her mind. In a flash, Luna goes from seeing red to painting the streets red with blood.

She doesn't know why she's so capable with a gun, but what she does know is that she will not forgive the men who started the fire. On a path of revenge, will Luna be able to hold her own against the most dangerous men in the city? And just why does she have these killer skills?

Morino launched the series in Kodansha 's Monthly Young Magazine in September 2024. Kodansha shipped the second compiled book volume on July 18. Seven Seas will ship the first compiled book volume in August 2026.