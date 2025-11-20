Seishōnen Ashibe's Hiromi Morishita, Syohei Launch New Manga on December 19

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account of Futabasha 's Web Action manga website revealed on Wednesday that Hiromi Morishita and Syohei will launch a new manga titled The Palace at the Edge of Japan ( Hate no Ōkyū ) on Web Action on December 19. Morishita is credited for the original story and Syohei is drawing the manga.

The manga centers on a young man named Agata. After his fiancée cheated on him with his friend, Agata loses his purpose in life. Then he participates and becomes involved in a project to revitalize the largest village in Japan. Together with the people he meets, Agata dedicates himself to bringing the village back to life.

Morishita and Syohei 's Seishōnen Ashibe manga ended in November 2024. The manga launched in Futabasha 's Monthly Action magazine in 2017, then moved to Web Action website after the magazine ended publication in February 2024. The manga's ninth and final compiled book volume shipped on February 27. The manga is a sequel of Morishita's original Shōnen Ashibe manga.

Morishita serialized the original Shōnen Ashibe manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Young Jump magazine from 1988 to 1994. The series spawned an earlier manga sequel titled ComaGoma in Weekly Young Jump from 2000 to 2004. The manga inspired a 1991 television anime series and a second 1992-1993 television anime series. A new anime adaptation of the manga titled Shōnen Ashibe GO! GO! Goma-chan premiered in 2016, and its second season premiered in 2017.

Morishita 's Shō 3 Ashibe QQ Goma-chan manga will get a television short anime adaptation in spring next year.