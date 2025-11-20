Sickness Unto Death Artist Takahiro Seguchi, Yōshō Tokiwa Launches New Manga

Otonari-san no Gyaru ga Boku wo Horesasetakute Zenryokusugiru debuted on November 14

Sickness Unto Death artist Takahiro Seguchi and writer Yōshō Tokiwa launched the Otonari-san no Gyaru ga Boku wo Horesasetakute Zenryokusugiru (The Gal Next Door is Trying Too Hard too Make Me Fall for Her) manga on Overlap 's Comic Gardo platform on Friday.

Image via Takahiro Seguchi's X/Twitter © Takahiro Seguchi, Yōshō Tokiwa, Overlap

The story follows a high school student who is allowed to move out under the condition he avoids relations with the opposite sex. After saving a flashy girl at his school, she becomes fixated on seducing him.

Tokiwa's original light novel series launched on the Kakuyomu website and on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website on May 31. Overlap published the novel's first volume on September 25.

Seguchi ended their Last Boss Love Death / Last Boss Love Death manga with writer Yoshikazu Kuwashima in December 2024. Kuwashima and Seguchi launched the manga in Champion Cross (formerly Manga Cross ) in August 2023. Akita Shoten shipped the third and final volume on February 13.

Seguchi's manga adaptation of Kōji Natsumi 's Girly Air Force light novel series ended in May 2019. The manga launched in Kadokawa 's Monthly Shōnen Ace magazine in October 2018. Kadokawa published the manga's second and final volume in July 2019.

Vertical published Seguchi and Hikaru Asada 's Sickness Unto Death manga in English. ADV Manga partially published Seguchi's Enmusu manga in English.