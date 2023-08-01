Frontwing's Yoshikazu Kuwashima, Artist Takahiro Seguchi Launch New Manga

Last Boss Love Death/Last Boss Love Death manga's first chapter published on Tuesday

Akita Shoten 's Manga Cross website published the first chapter of writer Yoshikazu Kuwashima ( Frontwing ) and artist Takahiro Seguchi 's new manga titled Last Boss Love Death/Last Boss Love Death on Tuesday.

Image via Manga Cross' website © AKITA PUBLISHING CO.,LTD.

The Last Boss x Heroine love comedy manga centers on three high school girls named Fūka Nagisa, Julie Yūki, and Kanon Amamiya, who were suddenly granted superhero powers by the heavens. They try to use their powers to defeat Dark Skull, the leader of an evil organization, but the girls were defeated. After their battle, the girls are abducted by the evil organization, and Dark Skull announces that he wants to produce them as hero idols.

Kuwashima launched the Kamisama Kazoku light novel series in June 2003. Media Factory published its eighth and final volume in April 2006. The light novels inspired a manga adaptation by Tapari , which launched in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Flapper magazine in 2005. Media Factory published the manga's fifth and final compiled book volume in 2008. The novels also inspired a 13-episode television anime series that aired in 2006.

Kuwashima is the scriptwriter of Frontwing 's Grisaia game series, and also wrote the lyrics for the opening and ending theme songs of the Grisaia: Phantom Trigger game's anime adaptation.

Seguchi's manga adaptation of Kōji Natsumi 's Girly Air Force light novel series ended in May 2019. The manga launched in Kadokawa 's Monthly Shōnen Ace magazine in October 2018. Kadokawa published the manga's second and final compiled book volume in July 2019.