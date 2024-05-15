Roguelike RPG “Touhou Genso Wanderer -FORESIGHT-” Dungeon- Dives onto on PC Today
TOKYO – May 15th, 2024 – Touhou Genso Wanderer -FORESIGHT-, the turn-based RPG Touhou Project fan game from publisher Phoenixx and developer AQUASTYLE, launches on PC via Steam today for $34.99, along with the Winter outfit DLC pack for $2.99. Early birds can enjoy a 10% discount ($31.49), and a game-and-DLC bundle for $32.06 until Tuesday, May 28th at 10:00 AM PT.
After a series of unfortunate events befall the Hakurei Shrine, guide Shrine Maiden Reimu alongside longtime friend Marisa and solve strange happenings that occur one after another to save Gensokyo from the hands of a mysterious enemy. Brave the perils of randomly generated roguelike dungeons, and save Gensokyo once again in the latest chapter of the Genso Wanderer series.
Select the perfect combat companion from 60+ Touhou heroines, each with distinct spells and abilities, Then search for supplies to bolster the team's combat-readiness. Tread carefully through dungeons filled with a bustling bestiary including fairies, vampires, and supernatural shapeshifting enemies. Execute melee strikes, ranged bullet-hell attacks, and 20 different screen-clearing spell cards with precise precisioning to prevail.
Create a custom build with right-hand weapon and left-hand armor options. Return to the Shrine after each failed mission with XP in tow, and jump right back into the enemy fray without losing upgrades or gear. Fret not when faced with failure - fight another day as Reimu enjoys permanent stat boosts after every battle.
Strengthen the party by rationing rice balls and green tea for additional stamina. Manage Reimu's stamina levels or risk racking up additional damage over time once they reach zero. Enlist help from fellow fairies by trading sake for labor, and spend hard-earned funds to outfit the Shrine with enhancements.
The Genso Wanderer series returns to its roguelike roots popularized by the previous fan-favorite Touhou Genso Wanderer -Reloaded-. Enjoy updated artwork for nearly every character, newly-drawn weapon and armor items, fully-voiced scenes featuring an illustrious voice cast, and much more.
“Touhou Genso Wanderer -Reloaded- featured a gameplay formula that our community enjoyed, and FORESIGHT follows as a spiritual successor,” said JYUNYA, head of AQUASTYLE. “We are thankful for the feedback from our fans that led to our latest creation, and are equally as thankful to the artists, musicians, and developers who made this game possible.”
Touhou Genso Wanderer -FORESIGHT- supports language options in English, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, and Japanese. For more information, follow Phoenixx on X / Twitter, and YouTube.
