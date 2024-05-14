News
Too Mizuguchi's My Not-So-Fair Lady is Doomed! Manga Listed to End in 3rd Volume on July 5
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Manga adaptation of Kiri Komori's light novel series launched in 2020
Amazon is listing the third compiled book volume of Too Mizuguchi's My Not-So-Fair Lady is Doomed! (But Not If I Can Help It) (Uchi no Ojō-sama ga Hametsu End Shika nai Akuyaku Reijō no Yōnanode Ore ga Kyūsai Shitai to Omoimasu.) manga as its final volume, which will ship on July 5. The manga is an adaptation of Kiri Komori's light novel series of the same title.
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.
Manga UP! Global publishes the manga, which is also available on Kadokawa's BookWalker Global Store. Manga UP! describes the story:
I, Vincent, a butler of a count's daughter, suddenly remembered that the world I'm currently living in is part of an Otome game I've played in my past life! On top of that, my beloved layd is the villainess who will end up dying a violent death...?! What the hell! I'll DEFINITELY save my lady from her bad endings!!! A peppy, isekai comedy, where the butler, Vincent "I Love My Lady" Serenade (a love interest), sprints around snapping all of his dear villainess' death flags.
Mizuguchi launched the manga on Square Enix's Manga UP! app and website in January 2020. Square Enix published the manga's first volume in September 2020, and the second volume in July 2022.
Komori published the original story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website from 2018 to 2021. Kadokawa published one volume of the novel with illustration by Momoshiki in March 2019.
Source: Amazon
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.