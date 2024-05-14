Too Mizuguchi's My Not-So-Fair Lady is Doomed! Manga Listed to End in 3rd Volume on July 5

© Kiri Komori, Too Mizuguchi, Momoshiki, Square Enix

My Not-So-Fair Lady is Doomed! (But Not If I Can Help It)

Amazon is listing the third compiled book volume of's) manga as its final volume, which will ship on July 5. The manga is an adaptation of's light novel series of the same title.

Manga UP! Global publishes the manga, which is also available on Kadokawa 's BookWalker Global Store. Manga UP! describes the story:

I, Vincent, a butler of a count's daughter, suddenly remembered that the world I'm currently living in is part of an Otome game I've played in my past life! On top of that, my beloved layd is the villainess who will end up dying a violent death...?! What the hell! I'll DEFINITELY save my lady from her bad endings!!! A peppy, isekai comedy, where the butler, Vincent "I Love My Lady" Serenade (a love interest), sprints around snapping all of his dear villainess' death flags.

Mizuguchi launched the manga on Square Enix 's Manga UP! app and website in January 2020. Square Enix published the manga's first volume in September 2020, and the second volume in July 2022.

Komori published the original story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website from 2018 to 2021. Kadokawa published one volume of the novel with illustration by Momoshiki in March 2019.

Source: Amazon





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.