×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

Interest
The Rubik's Cube Now Transforms Into a Robot, Thanks to Bandai Spirits

posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
The toy that everyone wants to solve takes on a new form

One of the greatest and long-lived toys is arguably the Rubik's Cube. From the standard six-sided 3x3x3 toy to wild variations like the color-changing models, people can't get enough of the cube. And now the iconic Rubik's Cube takes on a whole new life as a Chogokin transformable robot by Bandai Spirits.

img_2744_2
Egan Loo
© 2024, TM & © Spin Master UK Limited. Used Under License

The Tamashii Nations Store Tokyo branch has been teasing the new Chogokin Rubik's Cube by putting it on display — as a simple, solved cube — for two weeks. However, Bandai Spirits did not unveil the toy's secret robot mode until the store opened its Chogokin 50th Anniversary Exhibition on Friday.

🟥🟦🟥 🟨🟥🟥 🟧🟨🟦
🟧🟨🟧 🟧🟨🟧 🟦🟩🟩
🟧🟦🟨 🟩🟥⬜️ 🟨🟦⬜️⬜️
　　　　#超合金 [Chogokin]
　　　　Rubik's Cube (!?)
🟦🟨🟨 🟥🟦🟥 🟧🟨🟨
🟩🟧⬜️ ⬜️🟦🟩 🟦🟩🟥
⬜️🟧🟦 🟧⬜️⬜️ 🟦🟦🟥

🔸🔹🔸🔷🔶🔷🔶🔷🔸🔹🔸
✨　Displayed at #魂ストア　✨
🔸🔹🔸🔷🔶🔷🔶🔷🔸🔹🔸
[Tamashii Nations Store]

The exhibition revealed the transformable Rubik's Cube would ship this October for 9,900 yen (about US$64, tax included). It's a bit on the pricey side, but the Chogokin brand is known for producing higher quality collectible toys.

Rubik's Cube❌Chogokin
Both are celebrating their 50th anniversary! To commemorate this, the Rubik's Cube has been turned into a Chogokin!

📌https://tamashiiweb.com/special/chogokin/
>#ルービックキューブ [Rubik's Cube]
#t_chogokin #超合金 Chogokin #CHOGOKIN50th

🟩⬜Almost the same size as the official version
🟦#ルービックキューブ [Rubik's Cube] is🟧
A Transformable robot!🟨🟥

Chogokin Rubik's Cube
Scheduled for release: October 2024
Pre-sales open at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, May 10
📋https://tamashiiweb.com/item/14899/
It will also be on display at the "#CHOGOKIN50th Anniversary Exhibition" being held at the #魂ストア [Tamashii Store] in Akihabara from today!
#t_chogokin

Sources: CHOGOKIN 50th Anniversary Exhibition, Tamashii Nations Store Tokyo's X/Twitter account, Tamashii Nations' X/Twitter account (link 2)

discuss this in the forum (4 posts) |
bookmark/share with: short url

Interest homepage / archives