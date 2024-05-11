Interest
The Rubik's Cube Now Transforms Into a Robot, Thanks to Bandai Spirits
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
One of the greatest and long-lived toys is arguably the Rubik's Cube. From the standard six-sided 3x3x3 toy to wild variations like the color-changing models, people can't get enough of the cube. And now the iconic Rubik's Cube takes on a whole new life as a Chogokin transformable robot by Bandai Spirits.
The Tamashii Nations Store Tokyo branch has been teasing the new Chogokin Rubik's Cube by putting it on display — as a simple, solved cube — for two weeks. However, Bandai Spirits did not unveil the toy's secret robot mode until the store opened its Chogokin 50th Anniversary Exhibition on Friday.
🟥🟦🟥 🟨🟥🟥 🟧🟨🟦— TAMASHII NATIONS STORE TOKYO (@tamashii_tnt) April 27, 2024
🟧🟨🟧 🟧🟨🟧 🟦🟩🟩
🟧🟦🟨 🟩🟥⬜️ 🟨🟦⬜️
#超合金
ルービックキューブ（！？）
🟦🟨🟨 🟥🟦🟥 🟧🟨🟨
🟩🟧⬜️ ⬜️🟦🟩 🟦🟩🟥
⬜️🟧🟦 🟧⬜️⬜️ 🟦🟦🟥
🔸🔹🔸🔷🔶🔷🔶🔷🔸🔹🔸
✨ #魂ストア にて展示中 ✨
🔸🔹🔸🔷🔶🔷🔶🔷🔸🔹🔸 pic.twitter.com/C86vjHSk03
🟥🟦🟥 🟨🟥🟥 🟧🟨🟦
🟧🟨🟧 🟧🟨🟧 🟦🟩🟩
🟧🟦🟨 🟩🟥⬜️ 🟨🟦⬜️⬜️
#超合金 [Chogokin]
Rubik's Cube (!?)
🟦🟨🟨 🟥🟦🟥 🟧🟨🟨
🟩🟧⬜️ ⬜️🟦🟩 🟦🟩🟥
⬜️🟧🟦 🟧⬜️⬜️ 🟦🟦🟥
🔸🔹🔸🔷🔶🔷🔶🔷🔸🔹🔸
✨ Displayed at #魂ストア ✨
🔸🔹🔸🔷🔶🔷🔶🔷🔸🔹🔸
[Tamashii Nations Store]
The exhibition revealed the transformable Rubik's Cube would ship this October for 9,900 yen (about US$64, tax included). It's a bit on the pricey side, but the Chogokin brand is known for producing higher quality collectible toys.
🟩⬜公式とほぼ同サイズの— 魂ネイションズ公式 (@t_features) May 10, 2024
🟦#ルービックキューブ が🟧
変形してロボットに！🟨🟥
「超合金 ルービックキューブ」
2024年10月発売予定
5月10日(金)16時店頭予約解禁
📋https://t.co/N5lXfe9eGE
本日より秋葉原の #魂ストア で開催の『#CHOGOKIN50th Anniversary Exhibition』でも展示！#t_chogokin pic.twitter.com/SpMFU8WLf6
Rubik's Cube❌Chogokin
Both are celebrating their 50th anniversary! To commemorate this, the Rubik's Cube has been turned into a Chogokin!
📌https://tamashiiweb.com/special/chogokin/
>#ルービックキューブ [Rubik's Cube]
#t_chogokin #超合金 Chogokin #CHOGOKIN50th
🟩⬜Almost the same size as the official version
🟦#ルービックキューブ [Rubik's Cube] is🟧
A Transformable robot!🟨🟥
Chogokin Rubik's Cube
Scheduled for release: October 2024
Pre-sales open at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, May 10
📋https://tamashiiweb.com/item/14899/
It will also be on display at the "#CHOGOKIN50th Anniversary Exhibition" being held at the #魂ストア [Tamashii Store] in Akihabara from today!
#t_chogokin
Sources: CHOGOKIN 50th Anniversary Exhibition, Tamashii Nations Store Tokyo's X/Twitter account, Tamashii Nations' X/Twitter account (link 2)