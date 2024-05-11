The Rubik's Cube Now Transforms Into a Robot, Thanks to Bandai Spirits

The toy that everyone wants to solve takes on a new form

One of the greatest and long-lived toys is arguably the Rubik's Cube. From the standard six-sided 3x3x3 toy to wild variations like the color-changing models, people can't get enough of the cube. And now the iconic Rubik's Cube takes on a whole new life as a Chogokin transformable robot by Bandai Spirits .

Egan Loo © 2024, TM & © Spin Master UK Limited. Used Under License

The Tamashii Nations Store Tokyo branch has been teasing the new Chogokin Rubik's Cube by putting it on display — as a simple, solved cube — for two weeks. However, Bandai Spirits did not unveil the toy's secret robot mode until the store opened its Chogokin 50th Anniversary Exhibition on Friday.

Rubik's Cube

The exhibition revealed the transformable Rubik's Cube would ship this October for 9,900 yen (about US$64, tax included). It's a bit on the pricey side, but the Chogokin brand is known for producing higher quality collectible toys.

Rubik's Cube❌Chogokin

Both are celebrating their 50th anniversary! To commemorate this, the Rubik's Cube has been turned into a Chogokin!



Almost the same size as the official version

Rubik's Cube is

A Transformable robot!



Chogokin Rubik's Cube

Scheduled for release: October 2024

Pre-sales open at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, May 10

It will also be on display at the "CHOGOKIN50th Anniversary Exhibition" being held at the Tamashii Store in Akihabara from today!

