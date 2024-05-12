Kadokawa Co-Produces Anime for Garena Free Fire Battle Royale Shooter

Japanese studio to handle production slated for broadcast, streaming globally

Kadokawa and Singaporean game developer and publisher Garena announced on Monday that they are co-producing an anime adaptation of Garena 's Garena Free Fire battle royale shooting game, with a Japanese studio handling the animation. Kadokawa 's Kadokawa Qingyu subsidiary is the production manager.

Image courtesy of Kadokawa

The anime is planned to be broadcast and streamed worldwide.

Garena Free Fire is a third-person shooter game. Like other games in the battle royale genre, players are dropped into a large island alongside dozens of other players, collecting supplies and weapons as they go. The objective of the game is to be the last person standing, varying strategies between actively hunting down other players, or attempting to hide as other players eliminate each other.

Garena debuted Garena Free Fire in December 2017. Sensor Tower's data.ai website puts the game as the world's most downloaded mobile game from 2019 to 2021, and the most downloaded mobile battle royale in 2022 and 2023. The game had 100 million daily active users in February 2024.

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.