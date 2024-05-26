Makoto Ojiro's 'Hoshino-kun, Shitagatte!' Manga Ends on June 3

Image via Big Comics © Makoto Ojiro, Shogakukan

This year's 26th issue of Shogakukan 's Weekly Big Comic Spirits magazine revealed on Monday that Makoto Ojiro 's Hoshino-kun, Shitagatte! ( Hoshino-kun, Please Follow My Lead! ) manga will end in the 27th issue on June 3.

The romantic comedy about "complete submission" follows Hoshino, a boy in the school's baseball club who finds transfer student Yamada crying because she has been mugged. The manga is based on an original concept by Hoshino Disco of comedy duo Parpar.

Ojiro launched the series in Shogakukan 's Weekly Big Comic Spirits magazine on February 5. Shogakukan will ship the compiled book volume on June 11.

Ojiro launched the Insomniacs After School manga in Weekly Big Comic Spirits in May 2019, and ended it in August 2023. Shogakukan published the manga's 14th and final compiled book volume on October 12. Viz Media licensed the manga in English and will release the sixth volume on June 18.

The manga inspired an anime adaptation that premiered in Japan in April 2023. HIDIVE streamed the series as it aired in Japan. The music video for rock band Macaroni Enpitsu 's "Enshin" (Centrifuge) song featured art from the manga in 2019.

The manga also inspired a live-action film that premiered in Japan in June 2023.